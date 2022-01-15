ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports Director Morey Hershgordon joins the Sports Wrap from Orchard Park

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9JYg_0dmFeotr00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WPRI) – Sports Director Morey Hershgordon gives an update from outside Highmark Stadium on the eve of the Patriots Wild Card matchup with their division rival. Hershgordon talks about the weather conditions, the Patriots confidence level and what unit needs to step up if New England wants to pull off the upset.

The Game’s on 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVyrV_0dmFeotr00

Watch: 6:30 p.m. Friday on FOX Providence
Pregame Show: 7 p.m. Saturday on WPRI 12
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Dr. Paul Fadale joins the Sports Wrap ahead of Week 18

(WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from University Orthopedics joined Sports Director Morey Hershgordon on the Sports Wrap ahead of the NFL’s Week 18 to discuss dealing with injuries and COVID-19 at this point in the season. The two also briefly talk about COVID’s impact on the college basketball season.
NFL
WPRI 12 News

Mark Divver joins Sports Wrap to talk future of Tuukka Rask

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For the first time since 2009, Tuuka Rask is back in Providence. The 34 year-old hopes to get some work in at the AHL level before signing a contract with Boston. Hockey scribe Mark Divver joined Morey Hershgordon and the Thursday night Sports Wrap to talk about his future and what would […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Orchard Park#Weather#American Football#New England Nation#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Packers Practice News

The Green Bay Packers locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, allowing the team to sit back and relax during Wild Card weekend. Green Bay earned the league’s best record this season without a few of the team’s best players. Now, as the team gears up to host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, many of those players are back.
NFL
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Multi-Sport Star to Join Wall of Fame

When Tess Brennemen got a call in December of 2020 letting her know she would be honored by her old high school, the first thing she thought was that the ceremony would have to wait. Last winter, COVID-19 restrictions in place at most Montana sporting events meant that there was...
KALISPELL, MT
Power 93.7 WBLK

Love The Anthem? It’s A Big Weekend In Orchard Park

If you love to sing and have always dreamed of performing the National Anthem at game or event, there is a vocal workshop happening this weekend in Orchard Park. Imagine, there you are in front of 80,000 fans and it is your moment to shine and honor America with a performance of the National Anthem. Bello-Voice Studio in Orchard Park is offering a 2 hour workshop Saturday.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
fantasypros.com

Sony Michel rushes for 58 yards in Wildcard win

Michel took a carry for 35 yards on the Rams first offensive play of the game. He was a pretty even split with Cam Akers throughout the game with Akers seeing more carries (17), but Michel leading the team in rushing yards. It'll likely once again be an even split next week against Tampa Bay.
NFL
WPRI 12 News

Revs begin prep for 2022 campaign

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – After a short offseason, the New England Revolution is back on the training fields preparing for the 2022 season. “We love our jobs, we love to play, so it feels good to be back out here,” said defender Henry Kessler. The Revs are coming off a historic regular season, finishing with […]
MLS
WPRI 12 News

Jan. 17 WPRI College Hoops Column: More coverage for our fan bases

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For the last two years, winter around here has become longer. The annual tradition of meaningless Patriots games from mid-December to mid-January and then a run continuing into February seems to be becoming a thing of the past.  The positive that comes from Saturday night’s result in cold and miserable Buffalo is […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy