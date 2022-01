With 2021, we left a year that brought us back to the movies and excited us for the future of cinema. Whether it was on the singing and dancing to the long list of toe tapping musicals, being awed by big budget spectacles like Dune or Spider-Man: No Way Home, or moved by many of the films in the awards race, it felt good to return to escape at the movie theater again. But as one year wraps up, another one begins, and looks to be stacked with tons of new features from talented filmmakers.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO