While much of your skin texture and type is determined by genetics, there are some cases in which the exterior of your complexion is dictated by certain health conditions taking place inside of your body. If you’ve lived with dry sky most of your life and are suddenly experiencing an oilier base than usual, it may be worth looking into your overall health and taking your changing skin texture as an indication that something deeper may be going on. We checked in with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner for a clear outline of what changing skin texture may be saying about your health status, and what you can do moving forward.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO