ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Catalytic Converters Ripped Out Of New Jersey Nonprofit’s Vans For Adults With Disabilities: ‘My Heart Just Sank’

By Alice Gainer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40o1js_0dmFeV4w00

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As CBS2 previously reported , there has been an increase in catalytic converter thefts across the country.

The metals used to make them — platinum, palladium and rhodium — have all gone up in value.

The latest victims in our area? A nonprofit group. Their vans used to transport people with disabilities are now out of service.

Eleven of the 14 wheelchair-accessible vans used by the North Jersey Elks Development Disabilities Agency had their catalytic converters ripped out.

“We didn’t know it until Monday morning when we were actually going to start the vehicles and go pick up our clients,” Executive Director Rachel Herrington told CBS2’s Alice Gainer. “My heart just sank.”

The group operates schools for children with special needs and an adult day program.

“It affects the services for the adults, because many of them don’t have a means of transportation to get to and from our adult center,” Herrington said. “So if we can’t go get them, they can’t come in, which takes away their ability to have a little bit of an independent life, and socialize with their friends and engage in activities that are a little more meaningful for them.”

The theft happened at a lot along Route 46 sometime over the weekend.

Nearby Champion Auto Center in Clifton has seen an increase in customers with catalytic converters stolen. Someone came in just a few days ago.

“Sometime a few — two, three cars — sometime one, but every week I have some issue, customer complaining,” said Joe Nahas, of Champion Auto Center.

Clifton Police say they get calls almost daily for this kind of theft.

“When we come in in the morning, rest assured we got a couple thefts from overnight,” Det. Lt. Robert Bracken said. “Until the scrapyards are held more accountable, this is going to be a continuous problem. That’s the way it is.”

Herrington said this happened before. A few years ago, two vans had catalytic converters stolen. She had a message for the person or persons responsible.

“Think before they do things like this. This is not just impacting one person. This is impacting some of our most vulnerable adults and population,” she said.

She said repairs to the vans could cost a few thousand dollars each. They’re now looking into more security options.

If you would like to donate money to the non-profit, CLICK HERE .

Comments / 2

coed qt
4d ago

just keep the State democratic free for all, that seems to be working. you can all have lawlessness with only each other.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Thieves Ripping Catalytic Converters From Cars

People are still trying their hardest to procure a new Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X. Anyone who's attempted to buy one will attest, they're elusive at best. Even more elusive? A safe spot to park your car in Boise where hoodlums can't steal your catalytic converter. First thing's first:...
BOISE, ID
cbslocal.com

Fire Rips Through Storage Facility In Sayerville, New Jersey

SAYERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze Tuesday at a storage facility in Sayerville, New Jersey. The flames broke out around 9 a.m. on Cheesequake Road. Chopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared some vehicles were burned out. No injuries were reported.
ACCIDENTS
kgncnewsnow.com

2 Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converters

The Amarillo Police Department was called out to a parking lot of a closed business in the 3400 block of 3400 Wednesday on Suspicious Activity. Once on scene they located a blue Mazda Sedan and a red Nissan Pathfinder with 22-year-old Stephanie Danielle Price inside the Sedan. Price exited the...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Clifton, NJ
Cars
City
Clifton, NJ
myleaderpaper.com

Six catalytic converters cut off Arnold moving company’s trucks

Catalytic converters were stolen from six trucks that belong to Goodfellas Moving Co. in Arnold. The company estimated it will cost $18,000 to repair the Ford F-650 trucks, Arnold Police reported. The thefts occurred between 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at the business, 3809 Vogel Road,...
ARNOLD, MO
gbnewsnetwork.com

Catalytic Converter Thefts Are on the Rise: Here’s Why

This week, Craig Siminski, of CMS Retirement Income Planning, shares an article revealing why catalytic converters are targeted by thieves, and how comprehensive auto insurance can help provide some financial protection:. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts began to skyrocket during the second half of 2020,...
GREEN BAY, WI
theadvocate.com

Here is where your car's catalytic converter should be. Thieves want yours, too.

A few days before Christmas, Cheryl Vizinat pulled into the parking lot of Academy Sports for some last-minute holiday shopping. Normally cautious about staying out too late after dark for safety reasons, Vizinat, upon seeing a police officer stationed outside the Airline Highway store, decided to forgo her usual rule and pulled into a well-lit spot before heading inside.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Vans#North Jersey#Vehicles#Cbs2#Champion Auto Center
kezi.com

New law tackling catalytic converter thefts sparks change at scrap yards

ALBANY, Ore. -- Oregon scrap yards and vehicle dismantlers are adjusting to a new law that puts them on the hook for buying stolen catalytic converters. Senate Bill 803, which went into effect on Jan. 1, hopes to stem the increase in catalytic converter thefts across the state. It requires scrap yards to get proof that sellers legally own the vehicle that a converter came from and maintain extensive documentation tying the part to the seller. Vehicle dismantlers must hold the title to the vehicle that a converter comes from.
ALBANY, OR
abc57.com

Several catalytic converters found in pickup truck in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. – A man was arrested after police found several catalytic converters in the bed of a truck on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:37 p.m., officers performed a search warrant on a residence in the 600 block of Stamp Drive. During a search of a...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
kfornow.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Cases Already Up In Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 12)–Eleven days into 2022 and Lincoln Police have been investigating 28 catalytic converter thefts in the city. That compares to 10 during the same time period in 2021. Of the 28 to date this month, Sgt. Chris Vigil says about 67% of them happened to vehicles parked curbside on residential streets.
LINCOLN, NE
KEPR

Senator proposes new bill targeting catalytic converter thefts

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A new bill is being proposed here in Washington that targets catalytic converter theft. "This is an epidemic crime. It grows, it has no prejudice, it doesn't care about politics and it's a very convenient crime," said Senator Jeff Wilson. Catalytic converter theft has been around...
KENNEWICK, WA
1011now.com

LPD sees continued rise in catalytic converter thefts despite new requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues seeing a rise in catalytic converter thefts despite new permit requirements aimed at curtailing this crime. According to LPD, so far in 2022 through Jan. 11, a total of 28 converter thefts have been reported. Police said in 2021 during that same time frame there were only 10 converter thefts.
LINCOLN, NE
ABC 15 News

'Nobody's safe out there': Valley catalytic converter thefts skyrocket

MESA, AZ — The stolen catalytic converter industry is booming, and existing Arizona laws designed to prevent fencing of the auto part seem ineffective. In Mesa, just one catalytic converter was reported stolen in 2019. In 2020, 69 were reported stolen. Mesa police said there was a tenfold increase in just one year. In 2021, officers took 631 stolen catalytic converter reports.
MESA, AZ
sanelijolife.com

Catalytic Converter Engraving Event hosted by Vista Sheriff’s Station

Catalytic Converter Engraving Event hosted by Vista Sheriff’s Station. Why have your catalytic converter on your vehicle engraved? Having your catalytic converter engraved can assist law enforcement in the investigation process if it is ever stolen. Think of it being like a serial number located on a firearm or bicycle. The engraved converter will be registered into a database (associated with your license plate number) to further assist with investigation purposes. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome at this event. You will be able to drive up OR you can scan the QR code on the flyer to make an appointment. There will be another engraving event hosted in the City of San Marcos in February.
VISTA, CA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy