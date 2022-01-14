ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

From logos to gender fluidity, what "Station Eleven" costumes reveal in the aftermath of apocalypse

By Melanie McFarland
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4I6Q_0dmFeBfe00

The main hook of "Station Eleven" is simply feeling. It is the proverbial "you'll laugh, you'll cry" kind of show, which isn't a phrase we typically associate with a story about a world that emerges from an annihilating pandemic.

But in the way of all successful, meticulously realized works, Patrick Somerville's adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 novel speaks to us in ways that aren't overtly written into the script. Helen Huang's costumes, for one, speak a dialogue all their own.

The Emmy Award-winning costume designer told Salon in a recent interview, "When I costume, I costume from emotion." And it shows. Huang's costumes become the fabric that joins civilization's past to a culturally rich future built around community, expressing the limitless possibility and creativity that can rise out of massive loss.

Through her fabrications, she and Somerville, along with fellow executive producer Hiro Murai, made it their mission to turn common expectations of post-apocalyptic narratives and aesthetics on its head. Their version is lush, wild place where survivors prioritize culture, evinced by a band called The Traveling Symphony whose purpose is to bring Shakespeare to makeshift Michigan communities.

This colorful nomadic family of choice eventually crosses paths with charismatic zealot introduced as The Prophet (Daniel Zovatto) and an enclosed community that arose out of a few dozen airline travelers stranded during a layover at Severn City Airport which, blessedly, remained virus free as illness felled most of humanity.

A costume designer's work adds layers to a character's profile, but in "Station Eleven," Huang was free to use clothing to describe the hope of an age. Along with that, she and her team also had the opportunity to create magnificent costumes for the Symphony's stagings of "Hamlet," using items thrifted from a world full of garbage from before.

Through each faction and Traveling Symphony performance, we experience Huang's way of answering existential hypotheticals most wouldn't think to ask. What would the world look like if there weren't any arbiters of taste? Do brand logos contain a deeper meaning? How would our clothing choices change if all gendered rules about fashion crashed and burned with the rest of civilization? And if a group of people casually decide in 2021 to form a Museum of Civilization and share leadership as "a triumvirate," how would that inform what they wore 20 years afterward?

Our recent conversation with Huang traveled through all of this territory.

The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhdZo_0dmFeBfe00

Station Eleven (Ian Watson/HBO Max)

You emphasize the importance of the visual and costuming language of "Station Eleven" being different from other interpretations of a post-apocalyptic world. Can you elaborate on what you mean by that?

A lot of post-apocalyptic work – not all of it, but a lot of it – is very much about barren lands, lack of resources, and people trying to sort of kill each other. A lot of the fabrication, a lot of the color palette is very brown and very gray. People are dressed more for the aesthetic of the show.

After reading Patrick's second script, the land was just so lush and overgrown, and sort of this beautiful sort of description of what the post-pandemic work is in the Year 20. And so I wanted lots of color.

Another thing is that post-apocalyptic works almost always operate as if there is no existence of the previous world. I didn't want that. I wanted the clothes have a lot of memory of the world that we currently know…I wanted a lot of logo. I just wanted a lot of connection to our past.

I also really wanted to make it very gender fluid . . . The regular gender norm constructs have faded, and people gravitated towards the practical and what they like. Even in times of uncertainty, people still want to create and still want to dress creatively, and the need for dress, and the need to communicate through dress is very apparent in Year 20 for "Station Eleven."

Going through our own pandemic made me realize that, you know, that in dire times, people still want to create. If you really look at what people gravitated towards when they were on lockdown – like baking bread, or going back to crafts, all these things involving working with your hands – art is sort of intrinsic within us and that doesn't really go away in times of trauma.

Can you expand upon that emphasis on logo? My understanding is that getting permission to use a logo in a show can be challenging. And I'm wondering if you encountered any of that here, or if some of the brands you feature absolutely wanted to be part of this show. Why was using logos important here?

I did want to use a lot of the bigger sort of store logos, like Target. Things that are very, very recognizable to this day and age. And they just wouldn't let us do that. They were okay with sports logos if they were small. And so if you saw Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) in the beginning of Episode 2, she's wearing a Speedo [swimsuit] with the word Speedo on it. We actually sourced that vintage, but she needed multiples, and it was not in her size. So we actually made the whole costume. Someone hand painted the Speedo logo on the swimsuit costume, because I wanted it that much.

I really do feel like part of the story is sorting through memories. There are a lot of timelines and [themes] about holding on to things. And I felt like that was very important to express.

I'm a big graphics person, because I feel like graphics express a time and age. There's a lot of emotion in graphics and text in general. And so I try to recreate a lot of that as much as I can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8php_0dmFeBfe00

Station Eleven (Ian Watson/HBO Max)

It sounds like it wasn't about what the logo implies to us status-wise or anything, but more about the form of it.

The form of it, the time of it, it's more like a feeling of a time rather than, "Oh, this is a sports brand." They're scavenging and so even if they were wearing a logo, it doesn't have the connotations that it does now.

Because, you know, if you think of the way our society is structured, brands and clothing have a certain identity onto itself. Then there are consumers to that identity, right? But if you think about the way "Station Eleven" the world gets wiped out, that type of identity doesn't exist anymore. And so when they wear logos, it doesn't have that attachment to an identity, but it does have an attachment to a specific sort of time in general.

One aspect about the costuming that stands out is the specific expressiveness, and I would even call it exuberance, of The Traveling Symphony's clothing, particularly in terms of what you would see August (Prince Amponsah) wearing and Kirsten's and Alex's clothing choices. I imagine some of them were choices that you made for the characters based on the script. But did anybody in the cast express opinions about the way they wanted their character to dress?

Actually with Alex (Philippine Velge), it was kind of special because she [grew up] post-pandemic. I thought, what would it be like if we had this girl, and she's just so attracted to everything frilly and trashy and costumey? We chose her clothes from that sort of perspective, because she doesn't know what's good taste and what's bad taste. There is not that construct for her.

To her, and a lot of The Traveling Symphony, it's about the pure experience of this object and not what the connotation is.

And so we created a lot of things for Alex as well, as, you know, thrifted a lot for her to find the specific pieces to show that sort of exuberance and sort of detachment she has to sort of other types of clothing that might be seen now.

. . . So instead of being like, "we want this person to dress at this socioeconomic status" it was very much about getting the clothes on the actor and seeing what the things read on them, which is very different than regular shows. It was much more experimental.

Want great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

I imagine that must have been very freeing.

Yeah, it's so fun. You know, I study a lot of costume history. And it was really good to see how clothing from different time periods, clothing meant for different types of people – older, younger, male, female – read so differently on a person when the world is sort of freed up to where they could wear anything that they want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dTdU_0dmFeBfe00

Station Eleven (Ian Watson/HBO Max)

I wanted to go back to what you said about dressing to delineate socioeconomic status. There's a stark difference between the clothing The Traveling Symphony wears and the clothing worn by the society that's lives in the airport. And part of that tells a story of what's accessible. But you can see a class demarcation within that airport society based on what they're wearing.

There was a lot of talk about the people in the airport being very sort of communal. So we looked at a lot of sort of communal forums and kibbutzes. This is where a weird idea comes in: I just went to Patrick and I was like, most of the people in this world need to feel like a) that they're farmers, and b) that they're a part of a Gap ad. And so we went with that construct.

I purposely made them a lot paler, in terms of the saturation in their clothing compared to The Traveling Symphony. And so the contrast for the Museum of Civilization was they're much more, you know, male and female. There's no sort of gender fluidity. The color palette is very pared back, there's a practicalness to what they wear.

And the things that they wear are much more recognizable to the audience, because they actually hold on to the past a lot more than The Traveling Symphony. There are also other elements, like they are not nomadic. That means they have a lot of more access to washing, and just in general keeping their clothes clean.

But when I thought about the hierarchy, it was just Elizabeth (Caitlin FitzGerald), Clark (David Wilmot) and Miles (Milton Barnes), and I just wanted them to seem like they're above everyone.

The direction was to make them a little bit more costumed, that their outfits are put together more carefully. They wear jewelry when nobody else in the whole world wears jewelry, to signify the hierarchy that they are in.

And then in my mind, they were sort of like Roman senators in the Republic.

Yes, they are elegantly draped and wearing ornamentation.

We had to just order in clothing for that. But a lot of the textiles were found textiles that we took apart and put back together for that section. Clark wore this gigantic ornamentation when you first meet him at the airport. That was constructed out of several different sort of vintage necklaces that we found, and put back together. And Elizabeth – I know you can't tell a lot of the details on shows – Elizabeth's necklace was handmade by our tailoring team. I think they twisted all the fabric and made all her necklaces for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPXLb_0dmFeBfe00

Station Eleven (Ian Watson/HBO Max)

And of course, the main event is the costumes for the stage performances. You have this interesting combination of textiles, but also it looks like garbage or found things. There's one scene where Kirsten wears a capelet made of golf gloves sewn together. And there's the crown Elizabeth wears in the 10th episode, which is amazing. Also, what are those small tubes?

They're actually spools. The whole thing is made out of cardboard and foam core, and painted. The lace coming out of that crown is 1930s lace. All of that fabric was sourced and found from old blankets. Everything that you see in the Symphony, that was made for those costumes, was found.

When it comes to that Gertrude costume, we asked, "What makes someone feminine?" And if we want to put bows and ruffles on something because that's the traditional construct of feminine, let's just put it all over the place.

Can you explain a little bit about what went into the various incarnations of the "Hamlet" costumes? Mackenzie and Daniel have different body types, so there's that, but they also look very different in very specific ways. For instance, was Daniel wearing seat cushions?

I think it was rubber mats. Patrick had a very specific thing where he wanted it to be made it out of things from the airport. And they wanted his costume to be simpler, much simpler than Mackenzie's costumes. The thought is that August is sort of in charge of creating and thinking about these costumes, and he's evolved into making a different type of costume at the end of the show. So we started to simplify it with the golf elements. Then we get to that version of "Hamlet" at the very end, when it becomes a very, very simple bare bones sort of costume that still keeps in mind the character that is Hamlet.

We're all going through this pandemic together, even as you were making "Station Eleven." So what is it like to see people react so passionately to it?

A big part of creating these things was sort of trusting the audience. And I think just the response of it is beyond sort of what I could expect, mostly because we spent so much time researching. People have no idea how we get months and months of research, on art and on movies. And for it to come across on screen the way it does and film so beautifully. It's just it's just beyond what I could say.

To me, the Symphony is about collaborative art, right? And so the costume element of it is collaborative art to me. It wouldn't be there without everyone involved giving it their best and understanding what we're working towards as a whole.

What are you hoping that people will take away from "Station Eleven" after they've seen every episode?

That people still reach for community even in their more dire emotional state. And, through all this, people could still kind of get out at the other end with eternal aspects of themselves intact, which is creativity, which is wanting to belong. Regardless of whatever society you create, those sorts of things are the fundamental building blocks.

And the fact that, you know, survival really isn't just about finding food and being safe. Survival is about lighting this creative element of ourselves. And that's fundamental to how humanity works.

That's also what makes it different from other post-apocalyptic things. They don't talk about the fact that art, theater, things like that really matter and feed the human soul. It is this other dimensional layer to functioning as a human being.

All episodes of "Station Eleven" are available to stream on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Frank deserves better than "Station Eleven." So do disabled stories

A friend used to joke, darkly, that he never would have survived to adulthood a century or two ago. He wears contact lenses and has allergies. As a person who is half deaf, I wouldn't make it through the apocalypse, either, at least not according to the most popular fictions of coming dark times. The writers simply wouldn't let me.
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

What the fuzzy animals of Netflix's "The House" can teach "Don't Look Up" about climate anxiety

One of my favorite books is "The House Next Door" by Anne Rivers Siddons. Published in 1978, the book was a departure for Siddons, who often wrote sweeping, realist family novels rooted in the American south, where she was born. But "The House Next Door," which became a New York Times bestseller, is a horror novel about what happens when a vacant lot is sold next to a middle-aged couple, and a new house is built there, a terrible, modern house where bad things keep happening.
PETS
Boston Globe

In ‘Station Eleven,’ the arts outlast an apocalypse

When it comes to TV and movies, you, like me, may not want to see any more apocalypse now. You’d prefer to get some delicatessen or warm up the leftovers, take the road — but definitely not the fury road — to a quiet place, and watch anything other than yet another doomsday set under falling skies. At this point, you judge dread negatively. You’d rather go under the dome protected by barbed wire, metaphorically, or just hide out on the beach, than submit to the 100 — but probably a lot more — tales of contagion, last resort, and invasion.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
lareviewofbooks.org

Nonlinear Delivery Options: The Times of "Station Eleven"

Spoilers! Beware! If you have not finished Station Eleven, the HBO Max miniseries, you should probably do that. THE WORST PART of the end of the world is finding out the world didn’t take you with it. Station Eleven starts before that moment, with an eight-year-old girl who is left alone and a young man in need of a purpose. Those are Kirsten and Jeevan, and they have a head start on the apocalypse thanks to Jeevan’s sister who works in an ER. Episode two leaps 20 years ahead where Kirsten has found a family with a group of artists called the Traveling Symphony, and every summer they follow a prescribed touring schedule around Lake Michigan called “the wheel.” “We travel for a reason,” the conductor tells Kirsten, “they blame you if you stay, but they love you like you saved ’em when you come back.” The Symphony encounters an Entity called the Prophet who gathers children around himself (post-pans, he calls them) and speaks in the vernacular of “Station Eleven,” a limited release graphic novel set on a space station that was Kirsten’s companion and obsession in the years after the flu. This sounds like a lot, but the centrality of this cultural detritus is vital to the show. Station Eleven is earnest about the role of art in making life possible. The series is about what survives the apocalypse, what people hold onto when there’s nothing left to do the holding for them.
TV SERIES
artsatl.org

Streaming in January: “Station Eleven,” “Power of the Dog,” “Lost Daughter,” more

Based on the best-selling 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, HBO Max’s Station Eleven (10 episodes, through January 13) begins with an episode that’s like a trigger warning in action. Onstage at a Chicago theater in 2020, an actor named Arthur (Gael García Bernal) collapses to the floor and swiftly dies. In the aftermath, a young man named Jeevan (Himesh Patel) stumbles through the snowy city, trying to deliver Arthur’s 8-year-old costar, Kirsten (Matilda Lawler, in a solemn, impressive performance), to her parents’ home. It quickly becomes clear that Chicago — and the world — are besieged by a fatal pandemic.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Station Eleven’: Matilda Lawler Is More Than Just an Old Soul

“People always tell me that I’m an old soul,” Matilda Lawler, age 13, said midway through an interview with IndieWire. After speaking with the actress, who shares the central role of Kirsten in HBO Max’s exquisite limited series “Station Eleven,” I’m inclined to disagree. It’s not that Lawler isn’t wise beyond her years — she is — it’s the fact that she’s wise beyond most adults’ years. Throughout our conversation, she dropped such profound observations about herself, her role, and her part in the show’s greater creative experience that by the time I disconnected our Zoom call I was a bit...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mackenzie Davis
Person
Daniel Zovatto
Person
Patrick Somerville
HBO Watch

STATION ELEVEN Episode 5: “The Severn City Airport”

I’d seen this book title going around for a while, and friends of mine seemed to enjoy it. The book never made my stack, but it might now that I’m hooked on this show. Very fitting for our current world situation; this post-apocalyptic thriller has me on the edge of my seat. I binged the series up to this point in order to provide these reviews and I’m quite glad I did. I’m not sure why end-of-the-world stories are so grasping when we’re literally stuck in nearly end-of-the-world times, yet it somehow takes my mind of the dumpster fire outside my door-but anyway here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 3: Love, Art and Death

Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 3 veers from Kirsten and Jeevan’s storyline. Instead, we spend some time exploring Miranda’s life. The logistics expert, cartoonist, and writer of Station Eleven. The book that Kirsten can’t seem to put down and the book that Arthur vehemently proclaimed in Episode 1 ruined his life. How could a book ruin someone’s life? The answer to that question is complicated as matters of the heart tend to be. See Miranda and Arthur at one point had a beautiful, intimate relationship at one point, as we’ll see in this episode. Arthur a famous movie star, met Miranda at a small diner in town where she was casually enjoying “me time” and sketching a picture. Arthur approaches her and asks to buy one of her drawings for a thousand dollars as he plans on it gifting to a friend. His offer is quite generous and it’s really just a means to get close to Miranda because he invites her to a dinner party moments later. Miranda declines his offer, but she ends up joining him anyway. Miranda and Arthur’s chemistry is easy and natural. He uses her work as a creative to sneak into the depths of her mind. Miranda is likable and when the night winds down, she even finds herself slightly opening up to Clark, Arthur’s closest friend. Clark asks about the symbol that Miranda had been doodling on a cocktail napkin. It’s the same symbol that Kirsten has tattooed on her hand. The same symbol that Kirsten found on the side of the road. Miranda tells Clark that symbol represents a feeling, a “cut and run” feeling to be specific.
COMICS
Paste Magazine

Station Eleven Has Pulled Off the Miracle of Grounded Apocalyptic Drama

There is no way to talk about HBO’s magnificent miniseries Station Eleven without talking about The Leftovers. Beyond the thematic similarities—humanity trying to cope in the aftermath of an unexpected global disaster—the creator, Patrick Somerville, was a writer for The Leftovers, and it’s evident from the start that despite the many distinctions, there is a lineal atmospheric relationship here. You could argue that in order for Station Eleven to exist in its best possible form, The Leftovers had to come first. (And perhaps Lost had to come even before The Leftovers, and so on and so forth back to the first moving image of a train going through a tunnel.)
TV SERIES
Vox

In Station Eleven, the end of the world is a vibrant, lush green

When thinking about how to introduce viewers to the world of HBO Max’s Station Eleven, the show’s production team decided to flip the usual script: The present would feel like the future, and the future would feel like the past. “We chose a lot of locations that had...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logos#Costuming#Fluidity#Apocalypse#The Traveling Symphony
thecinemaholic.com

Station Eleven Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Patrick Somerville, ‘Station Eleven’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors of a deadly pandemic rebuild society anew. Through multiple timelines, the story follows various groups, including a company of Shakespearean actors that keep the traditions of theater alive in the surreal new world. The show is based on the eponymous novel by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Station Eleven Series-Finale Recap: The Path Things Take

Miranda Carroll was once a little girl drawing the swirling eye of Hurricane Hugo in her coloring book, just how it looked on the TV weatherman’s map — a stormy circle going round and round a void that could one day be reimagined as a galaxy in outer space, or even a dirt road that rings Lake Michigan. A live wire fell into her family’s flooded home, electrocuting everyone except the little girl perched on the countertop with her crayons. She should have died, too, but instead, Miranda moves through life with a spectral reluctance to show herself. Only Dr. Eleven has kept her company through all the times her world has ended.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Station Eleven’s Exquisite Finale Finds Solace in Storytelling

Station Eleven barters in stories, investigating how art functions as an extension of ourselves and fills in the gaps when communication stutters. At the heart of the story, the “terrified carnival of trauma” known as the Traveling Symphony performs Shakespeare, and a breadth of art thrives within the show’s world. But HBO Max’s miniseries also dwells in the small fictions resting in our language, and in the show’s finale “Unbroken Circle,” the most heartbreaking story is also the shortest—a simple fabrication intended to assure normalcy to people who need it for a few more seconds: “Well folks, looks like it’s going to be a little longer.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Station Eleven Costume Designer Helen Huang on How the Real World Pandemic Influenced the Series' Costumes

In HBO Max's limited series Station Eleven we're taken into a world forever altered by a devastating flu pandemic, one that wipes out a large swath of the world's population, but even with the unthinkable tragedy of that, two decades on civilization continues and, in some ways, even thrives. It's a series that is almost hauntingly timely, given where we are in our own journey with the coronavirus pandemic, but like so many television shows and films, Station Eleven felt the impact of our real-world pandemic during production. That impact included costumes for the series and according to costume designer Helen Huang, it helped add authenticity to the looks of the characters.
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy