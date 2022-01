One of the nation's top offensive tackles in the class of 2023 hails not far from the Florida Gators' backyard. Payton Kirkland, of Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) High School, has obtained nearly 50 scholarships offers since the conclusion of his true freshman season. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman primarily speaks with coaches from Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson, and Missouri at this point, being pursued by college football powerhouses across the nation.

