ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New COVID workplace rules go into effect in California

By Erin Myers
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8nvc_0dmFdTHH00

LOS ANGELES — New workplace rules go into effect in California Friday, including changes related to coronavirus testing and masks.

Employees will no longer be able to self-test at home and read their results themselves. Coronavirus tests will have to be administered in front of a health care representative or a supervisor, or the employee must go to a laboratory to get tested. The new rule is complicated, however, amid the current testing shortage throughout the state.

San Diego under tsunami advisory after volcano erupts in Pacific

Face coverings worn in the workplace will have to be a surgical mask, a medical mask, a respirator or a tightly woven fabric or non woven material of at least two layers.

Additionally, there are changes to who gets sent home after exposure to COVID-19.

CalMatters broke down the new policy changes.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 3

7.62x39mm
4d ago

so what about the 500 million at home tests the president just ordered? I get tested by a professional but I'm just curious if anyone in the government communicates?

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Volcano, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Calmatters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy