EDINA, Minn. — Police are looking for suspects after an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of an Edina daycare center Wednesday. Authorities confirm the incident, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in front of Kiddie Academy on the 7700 block of Computer Avenue. The victim was getting out of her vehicle to pick up her child when an SUV pulled up and a man jumped out, demanding her keys.

EDINA, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO