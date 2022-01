One year ago, a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol Building and tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from President Trump to President-Elect Biden. Congressman Doug LaMalfa parroted Trump’s lies about election fraud in the months leading up to the attack and voted against certification of the election results after the attack. In the aftermath of July 6th (sic), Redding’s Record Searchlight and Chico’s Enterprise-Record both called for LaMalfa to resign or, failing that, for a principled Republican to stand up and primary him. It is a sign of the moral collapse of the GOP that Doug did not resign and that he is not being challenged by a Republican in the primary.

