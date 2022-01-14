ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: You have more power now to ask for a raise

By Steven Ponson
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31G5je_0dmFcZp600
(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Jacksonville FL — Consumer Warrior Clark Howard is back with more money-saving advice and this time he is talking about how you can get more money from your job. Clark says with the rate of Americans quitting their job at an all-time high, you have more power now to ask for a raise. He says employers are aware that employees are thinking they could move on to a different position and that gives you more power. Clark says you have even more pull if you have skills that you know are valuable for another employer. You will have to do your homework though.

“It’s not enough to just say hey I want more money, you need to do the homework first and know what’s out there to then try to get more money from your boss”. Clark says.

Clark says knowing your value will help give you more leverage when asking for a raise.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden predicted Wednesday that Russia will invade Ukraine, just as the United States launched a fresh effort to resolve the standoff and Moscow continued to mass troops on its neighbor's doorstep. “My guess is he will move in, he has to do something,” said Biden during a news...
POTUS
NBC News

How to order free at-home Covid tests: White House website goes live

WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days." "Order your...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
The Associated Press

What comes next in New York’s investigation of Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Howard
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
47K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy