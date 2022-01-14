ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Intel To Invest $1 Billion In A New Chips Factory In Ohio, reports

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile large-scale semiconductor factories usually bring up thoughts of the kind of innovation happening in Japan and Taiwan, Ohio residents may soon see millions of semiconductors being made in their own state. While official plans have not yet been confirmed by the company or federal authorities, several Ohio newspapers...

Benzinga

Intel Will Be Manufacturing An Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Chip: Report

The world’s largest microchip manufacturer Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) plans to unveil an energy-efficient Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining chip. What Happened: Intel intends to enter the Bitcoin-mining hardware business with its new “Bonanza Mine” processor, according to a report from Tom’s Hardware. The company is expected to...
PC Gamer

Intel is set to to produce a Bitcoin mining chip

Intel is set to enter the Bitcoin mining business. No, this doesn’t mean that it will set up mining farms, though it probably could if it wanted to. Rather, Intel is set to produce a bitcoin mining ASIC (application specific integrated circuit). The report comes via Tom’s Hardware stating that Intel is set to unveil its ‘Bonanza Mine’ chip for mining Bitcoin at the upcoming International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC).
AFP

Microsoft to buy US gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $69 bn

Microsoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like "Call of Duty" that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination against women. "This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse," Microsoft said in a statement. Activision, the California-based maker of "Candy Crush" has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women. Over the past seven months the company has received about 700 reports of employee concerns over sexual assault or harassment or other misconduct, in some cases separate reports about the same incident, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Rhodium to Be First Crypto IPO of 2022; Intel to Debut Crypto Mining Chip; El Salvador Reports 4 Million Crypto Wallet Users Onboarded

Cryptocurrency technology company Rhodium Enterprises will be the first initial public offering (IPO) for the crypto industry this year, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 18) Cointelegraph report. Rhodium will offer 7.69 million shares at $12 to $14 each, with a valuation almost at $1.7 billion. The company makes use of...
beincrypto.com

Intel Reportedly Entering Crypto Mining Market with New ‘Bonanza Mine’ Chip

Microchip giant Intel could be about to enter the crypto and Bitcoin mining hardware market in a big way as it readies a presentation on a new revolutionary mining chip. The multinational technology giant is set to unveil its “Bonanza Mine” processor at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) commencing on Feb. 20.
Fudzilla

Intel builds crypto-mining chip

Intel is likely to unveil a specialised crypto-mining chip at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in February. According to the conference agenda one of Intel's "highlighted chip releases" at the conference is entitled "Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC." The session is scheduled for the 23rd of...
NBC Chicago

Investment in Space Companies Hit Record $14.5 Billion in 2021, Report Says

Private investment in space companies last year set a record, according to a report Tuesday by New York-based firm Space Capital. Space infrastructure companies received $14.5 billion of private investment in 2021, a new annual record that was up more than 50% from 2020. That includes a record-setting fourth quarter, which brought in $4.3 billion thanks to "mega-rounds" of $250 million or more by Sierra Space, Elon Musk's SpaceX, and Planet Labs.
Benzinga

Intel To Showcase Crypto-Mining Chip In February: Report

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will likely showcase a specialized crypto-mining chip at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in February, CoinDesk reports citing the conference's agenda. One of Intel's "highlighted chip releases" at the conference entitled "Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC" will likely be on February 23.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to get massive computer chip factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jersey Township trustee Ben Pieper confirmed to NBC4 Thursday afternoon that a nearly 3,200-acre area northeast of Columbus in Licking County will become a massive computer chip factory. The development had been the subject of media reports this week, with Cleveland.com reporting Thursday that sources said Intel is the company behind […]
invezz.com

Intel stock rallying amid plans to build a new factory in Ohio: here is where to buy it

Intel stock is up +0.76 (1.38%) today. It is currently trading at $55.70. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Intel stock. Intel stock has been on the rise since December last year. It is among the few stocks that have sustained positive growth despite the recent announcement by the US Fed on plans to start raising interest rates in the coming months.
wccftech.com

Analyst report reveals AMD 3rd Gen EPYC CPU price hike & Delay for Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon chips

Inspur Systems is one of the most prominent vendors of servers worldwide. A report by Mizuho Securities' Managing Director Jordan Klein reveals recently that Dolly Wu, Vice President and General Manager of Datacenter/Cloud at Inspur Systems, anticipates AMD to increase the pricing on their data center processors. The information continues to show Intel's Sapphire Rapids scalable processors will see delays in the release until the third quarter of 2022.
10TV

Computer chip factory being planned for New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A computer chip manufacturing factory is being planned for New Albany, according to Jersey Township trustee Ben Pieper. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a global microchip shortage. Cleveland.com reports Intel will be the company building the factory and there is an expected announcement...
Ars Technica

Intel “mega-fab” coming to Ohio, reports say

Intel is reportedly planning to build a large chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, the state capital. An official announcement is expected on January 21. The company reportedly plans to invest $20 billion in the site, and the city of New Albany is working to annex up to 3,600 acres of land to accommodate the facility, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, which first reported the deal.
Seeking Alpha

Intel: Semiconductor Chips Or Potato Chips, Quality And Value Prevail

Last year, Intel landed on my screener for quality at a reasonable price. Although I had been fortunate to benefit from holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) during much of the tech-heavy bull market, in the middle of last year, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) landed on my screener for quality at a reasonable price.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Metaverse Is A Huge Win For Chip Makers Intel and Samsung, Report Says

While the growth of the metaverse is expected to benefit semiconductor companies, a recent report suggests that potential payoff will not be evenly distributed. Researchers at Morningstar said they agreed there is a strong investment thesis in chipmakers, but added that the "potential benefit to foundries is at best uneven."
WebProNews

Intel Building $20 Billion Semiconductor Plant in Columbus, Ohio

Intel is continuing its aggressive expansion plans, selecting the Greater Columbus, Ohio area for its next $20 billion plant. Once the undisputed king of the semiconductor industry, Intel has been struggling against the likes of TSMC and AMD. The company’s current CEO, Pat Gelsinger, is determined to bring the company back to its engineering roots. As part of that shift, the company has been aggressively expanding its manufacturing capabilities, recently investing $20 billion to build two plants in Arizona.
Ars Technica

TSMC invests in new capacity despite forecasts chip demand will ease

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to raise its capital expenditure by almost a third this year as the world’s largest contract chipmaker defies analyst warnings of softening demand for technology gadgets. TSMC expects capital expenditure to reach $44 billion this year, a 32 percent increase from the $30 billion...
