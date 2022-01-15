'Justified': Will Walton Goggins Return for Sequel Spinoff Series?

Let me begin this article by saying: there has been no official statement suggesting that a Season 7 of The Expanse will happen. In fact, all official statements have stated that Season 6 will be the last, with no hint of a possible sequel series to finish adapting the book series either. However, this show has pulled off miracles before, and has proven to have a very loyal fanbase. While this situation feels different, given that the cast and crew knew going into Season 6 that it would be their last and set out to complete the story, the series finale—and the final season in general—left the door open narratively for more story to come, should it find funding at some point in the future.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO