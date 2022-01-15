SNHD announces first flu-related death of season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday the first reported flu-related death of the 2021–22 flu season.

The health department released the numbers for the week after Christmas.

The person who died was over 65 years old.

Credit: The Southern Nevada Health District

SNDH reported a total of 22 hospitalizations.

Health officials said flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered during the same visit. The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 years old and older and COVID-19 booster for everyone 16 years of age and older when eligible.

