SNHD announces first flu-related death of season

By Yan Kaner
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday the first reported flu-related death of the 2021–22 flu season.

The health department released the numbers for the week after Christmas.

The person who died was over 65 years old.

Credit: The Southern Nevada Health District
NEW: More than 4,300 COVID-19 cases in Clark County; patient loads increasing in Nevada

SNDH reported a total of 22 hospitalizations.

Health officials said flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered during the same visit. The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 years old and older and COVID-19 booster for everyone 16 years of age and older when eligible.

Freddy Bob
4d ago

The flu? Oh yes I remember that thing. I thought they just called everything covid now. How else can you fake a virus and get the world to believe the lie?

