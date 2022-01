Which young quarterbacks could the Carolina Panthers potentially trade for in 2022 as they look for an upgrade on Sam Darnold?. One of the biggest problems behind the struggles endured by the Carolina Panthers in 2021 was their lack of production under center. The organization had a revolving door at the most important position on the field and this was their undoing on countless occasions en route to their third-straight five-win season and almost no progression in the second year of Matt Rhule’s tenure.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO