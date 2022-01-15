Google shows faith in office with $1 billion London deal

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is acquiring an office property in London for $1 billion. What Happened: According to a report in the trade journal Building Design, the company is purchasing a site called Central Saint Giles, located near the British Museum. The company currently rents 40% of the space at the 11-story property, which is known in London for its multicolored façade, and it has pledged a multi-million-dollar refurbishment that include team pods, outdoor covered working areas, and new spaces that can be reconfigured in multiple ways.
