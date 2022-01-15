Google shows faith in office with $1 billion London deal

Nearly half of people are unlikely to request cashback at the till in shops and such initiatives will not be enough on their own to plug gaps in the UK’s “fragile” cash system, according to Which?A survey carried out for the consumer group found that some people view taking out money in this way as inconvenient, or even a security risk.The UK Government has said it will legislate to protect the future of cash, and various industry efforts to maintain access are gathering pace, such as being able to request cashback without making a purchase in shops.Changes made in 2021...

