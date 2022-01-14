ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Agree: This Is The One Breakfast Food You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

By Marissa Matozzo
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

Starting your morning with a healthy meal is one of the most important daily steps you can make if your goal is to lose weight. From eggs to waffles to granola, there are plenty of commonly known “healthy” breakfast choices out there, as well as unhealthy ones disguised to have more benefits than they do. We asked health experts what breakfast food to look out for if you’re trying to lose weight, and how to find healthier versions of it.

The Drawbacks of Sugary Cereals

Cereal is one of the most convenient meals out there, and easily customizable if you prefer vegan or non-dairy milks. While cereal itself isn’t a bad idea if you’re in a pinch and trying to lose weight, experts say what kind of cereal you choose is the difference between an energy-packed morning or one that starts off great and ends in a mid-day slump by the afternoon.

“If losing weight is the goal, eating sugary cereals for breakfast is a bad idea,” says Dr. Robin Baines, M.D. and health expert. “Sugary cereals are generally low in fiber,” says Baines, explaining that fiber is very satiating and helps us to feel full, which longer promotes weight loss. “Sugary cereals can cause insulin levels to spike,” says Baines, “which can result in a feeling of fatigue.”

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Lindsey DeSoto notes that unclear portion sizes is another reason why eating cereal can be a misleading choice for someone trying to lose weight. “Many people opt for cereal because it is fairly low in calories, but If you aren’t measuring portion sizes one service can easily turn into two,” says DeSoto.

She adds that although “not all cereal is bad,” many popular kinds are filled with and made from “refined carbs which can lead to” the accumulation of visceral fat. “They also lack fiber and protein, two essential nutrients that is proven to help shed belly fat,” says DeSoto.

Ultimately, avoiding sugary cereals is helpful if you’re trying to lose weight. However, if you love cereal in general and want to determine what kinds are healthy and what aren’t, we’ve gathered helpful tips for your next visit to the grocery store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XMiJ_0dmFbimY00

Healthier Alternatives to Sugary Cereal

While giving up all cereal will be one person's plan for weight loss, finding a healthier alternative to sugary ones will best suit another person's diet. If you do wish to keep cereal in your daily routine, it's important to read the nutrition facts, label and ingredients before buying.

Many cereals, as health expert Dr. Rand McClain says, are labelled in misleading ways. "Even 'nutritious' cereals are often loaded with sugar," says McClain, so it's important to keep your eye out for several things if you choose to eat cereal.

"If you are a cereal lover, be sure to opt for a brand with whole grains and fiber," says DeSoto, who also recommends pairing the cereal with a protein source in the morning, to cover all important nutritional facets.

Overall, as quick and easy as cereal can be, many popular kinds and beloved brands are packed with sugar. Some can cause you to miss out on important needs like protein and fiber. There are healthier alternatives out there, and it's best to speak with your doctor to craft a healthy weight loss plan, set goals for yourself and nourish your body an energizing breakfast every morning!

New York City, NY
Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

