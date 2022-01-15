ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News 7-year-old falls asleep on school bus, wakes up in bus barn alone

By Madison Pearman
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News grandmother is looking for answers after her 7-year-old grandson woke up alone at a bus barn.

Sheri Robinson tells 10 On Your Side her grandson, Marcus, is a first-grader at Newsome Park Elementary School.

“Around twelve, one o’clock, two strangers brought my grandson home and I’m like ‘Why aren’t you in school?'” Robinson asked.

Yesterday morning, she saw him get on the school bus with her own eyes — so she was confused when he showed up at her doorstep just hours later with two strangers.

The young boy tearfully explained to his grandmother how he fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone. Marcus said he had to push the school bus door open to get out and tried to walk to school.

“They saw the video and said they saw that the driver never checked the seats, said that she pulled in the parking lot. She parked the bus and she just got out of the bus. Then after a while, they saw Marcus get off the bus and say they saw him push the door open and walk off,” she said.

Newport News Public Schools confirmed the incident with WAVY News and Marcus’ grandmother. They allegedly told Robinson there’s a video of the school bus driver exiting the bus without checking to see if anyone else was still on and that it’s the procedure to do so.

Later in the same video, Robinson tells WAVY News school officials saw young Marcus exit the bus as well.

The two good Samaritans found Marcus wandering near Old Towne Market on 39th Street and brought him home. Old Towne Market is just over a quarter of a mile from where the buses were parked.

“What if someone else had picked him up? People are out here kidnapping kids and doing God knows what to them. What if somebody else had picked him up? Anything could have happened,” Robinson worried. “He could get hit crossing the streets and everything. What if a train was coming when he was going towards the railroad track? Anything could have happened out there.”

In a statement to 10 On Your Side, NNPS said, “The safety of our students is of the highest priority in Newport News Public Schools. This incident is being thoroughly investigated by the school division. Our Transportation Director and the student’s principal remain in contact with the student’s family. The bus driver involved in this incident has been removed from her duties and Child Protective Services has been notified.”

10 On Your Side learned the district is already down about 93 bus drivers. You can apply to drive for NNPS by clicking here.

Robinson says until there is some kind of permanent reassurance, she won’t feel confident sending seven-year-old Marcus to school.

“Do I have to call every day after he’s supposed to be at school to check to see that he makes it to school?” questioned Robinson. “Something needs to happen. When we send our children to school, we feel that they are supposed to be safe with the one they’re with. If they can’t be safe with the bus driver, what do we do?”

Da Slixsta
4d ago

simple procedure the driver had to do and she didn't do it. I understand that they need drivers but you gotta go if you can't follow the rules. walk to the back of the bus and make sure everyone is off. very simple.

Margie McCormick
4d ago

Thank God that child is okay! Couldn't the bus drivers be required to upload a video of them checking the bus before they leave it? SOMETHING to protect these precious children!

Anthony elliott
4d ago

I'm so glad that the child is ok. Glory be to God. But this shows us that the buse driver doesn't do a proper sweep of her bus at the end of the day.

