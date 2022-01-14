ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK, , Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to...

