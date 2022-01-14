ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None Album Will Include Neil Peart Tribute

By Jen Austin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alex Lifeson will close out his upcoming Envy of None album with a "highly emotive" song honoring his former Rush bandmate, Neil Peart. "Western Sunset" is the final track on Envy of None, due out April 8 via Kscope. Lifeson said the song will not only pay tribute to his friend...

wfav951.com

Two Years Later: Rush’s Neil Peart Remembered

It was two years ago today (January 7th, 2020) that Rush drummer Neil Peart, one of the most groundbreaking and virtuosic drummers in rock, died at the age of 67 in Santa Monica, California, where he lived. Peart's cause of death was brain cancer, from which he had suffered for...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Neil Diamond Was ‘Thrilled’ to Give the Monkees ‘I’m a Believer’

In January 1967, the Monkees had a No. 1 hit with "I'm a Believer," a song originally penned by Neil Diamond. Diamond said the head of his record label initially "freaked" and "went through the roof" over the Monkees' recording of the track because, as Diamond told Mojo magazine in 2008, "he felt that I had given No. 1 records away to another group." Diamond was of a different mindset, saying he "couldn’t have cared less, because I had to pay the rent, and the Monkees were selling records, and I wasn’t being paid for my records!”
Alex Lifeson
Eddie Trunk
Neil Peart
Geddy Lee
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s our first listen to Alex Lifeson’s post-Rush project, Envy of None

Alex Lifeson was getting antsy. Several years after Rush stopped touring and two years after the death of Neil Peart, he found that he really, really missed making music. But how? With who? And what kind of music would be fulfilling? The answer came in an extremely roundabout way. Back...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Burke Shelley, Singer and Bassist for Budgie, Dead at 71

John Burke Shelley, the bassist and lead singer for Welsh heavy metal band Budgie, has reportedly died at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley,” the rocker’s daughter, Ela, posted to Facebook. “He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old. Please respect the family during this time.”
Classic Rock 96.1

Alex Lifeson Sets Envy of None Debut: Track Listing, Release Date

Alex Lifeson has revealed more details about his new Envy of None project, which will release its self-titled debut album on April 8. The former Rush guitarist assembled his new band with Coney Hatch founding bassist Andy Curran, singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini. The group just released its new single, the evocative, industrial “Liar,” today. You can listen to the song and see the Envy of None track listing below.
societyofrock.com

Alex Lifeson Release New Music From Envy Of None

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has announced details of his new band, Envy Of None. They will release their self-titled debut album on April 8 through Kscope. You can listen to a stream of their first single, “Liar”. As reported by Prog last year, Lifeson has been working with...
JamBase

Remembering Neil Peart: Rush Performing Live In Toronto In 2003

Neil Peart sadly died on this date in 2020 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. The legendary Rush drummer and lyricist was 67 years old. Known as The Professor, Peart is widely considered one of the greatest drummers to ever sit on the throne. Neil had an immediate impact when he joined guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Geddy Lee in 1974 after Rush had released their self-titled debut and just weeks before their first U.S. tour which kicked off on August 14 in Pittsburgh with the band opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band to an audience of 11,000.
Effingham Radio

Rush’s Alex Lifeson Drops Single From New Solo Project

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has just dropped “Liar” — the first single from his new band Envy Of None's self-titled debut. Rolling Stone reported the band also features bassist Andy Curran, singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne, and producer Alfio Annibalini. Their Envy Of None album is set for release on April 8th.
MusicRadar.com

Drummer Brandon Toews drums along to 175 Rush songs in honour of Neil Peart

It’s been two years since the world lost the great Neil Peart, and it’s a loss that will affect the drum community forever. But what Neil left behind is an incredible musical legacy that not only redefined the role of a drummer, but will continue to inspire drummers for many, many decades to come.
No Treble

Rush’s Alex Lifeson Announces New Band

Ever since Rush called it quits in 2018, fans have wondered what would be next for its members. Bassist Geddy Lee has been busy writing books, but now it looks like guitarist Alex Lifeson has started a new band. Envy of None is a quartet that also features guitarist Alfio...
moderndrummer.com

Neil Peart Elected to Hall of Fame in 1983

Excerpted from the April/May 1980 issue How did you become involved with Rush? The usual chain of circumstances and accidents. I came from a city that’s about 60 or 70 miles from Toronto. A few musicians from my area had migrated to Toronto and were working with bands around there when they recommended me as […]
Ultimate Classic Rock

13 Most Anticipated Rock Albums of 2022

As 2022 gets underway, the first new music releases of the year are already upon us. January will see the release of Elvis Costello & the Imposters' latest album, The Boy Named If, as well as a new LP by John Mellencamp, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which features three guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen. Jethro Tull will also release an anxiously awaited project, The Zealot Gene, their first album of new material in nearly two decades and their first to be released under the band name since 2003.
iheart.com

Remembering Neil Peart, Gone On This Day In 2020

Hard to believe it's been two years since we lost "The Professor," Neil Peart. The legendary drummer lost his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, on January 7, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. The first time I ever saw RUSH was back in 1981, on their Moving Pictures Tour when I was a sophomore in high school. The last time I saw RUSH was May 18, 2015, at American Airlines Center, on their 40th Anniversary R40 Tour. N Tour. As we remember the band's legendary drummer, I thought it would be a good time to relive that Spring night in Dallas. RUSH blazed their way through a 27-song set, beginning with their most current material, performed in front of a fully decked-out stage. They then proceeded to travel back in time, deconstructing the stage as they went, and by the third hour, they were on a barren stage playing their oldest (and in my opinion greatest) material. See highlights from what is now Neil Peart's final Dallas concert ever.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

