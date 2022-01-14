ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian doctor delivers 'Miracle' baby on flight

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian doctor has told of her joy after delivering a "Miracle" baby on an overnight flight to Uganda. Dr Aisha Khatib, a professor at the University of Toronto, was about one hour into her Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Entebbe when the call went out. A Ugandan...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
parentherald.com

Stillborn Baby Shows Signs of Life, Stuns Undertaker Who Was Preparing Him for Burial

An undertaker had the shock of his life. He was preparing to bury a premature stillborn baby when he noticed that the infant had a faint heartbeat. Baby Augustus, the stillborn baby, was born at seven months to his 18-year-old mother at a hospital in Ariquemes in Brazil in late December 2021. The doctors declared that the child was dead upon birth.
BRAZIL
ABC News

Mom born with double uterus delivers hospital's youngest baby

Within the first couple weeks of finding out she was pregnant, Megan Phipps noticed something was off. Phipps, 24, was born with uterine didelphys, or double uterus, a rare condition where a woman has two cervixes and two uteruses, according to the Mayo Clinic. Phipps has two older children whom she said she carried in her right uterus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

UK woman has baby in hospital with ‘birth dog’ by her side

Allowing women to give birth in hospital with their pet dog by their side could ease their anxiety, one of the first women to use a “birth dog” has said. Charlotte Beard, 24, who suffers from non-epileptic seizures, was supported through her 50-hour labour by her aid pet Flump, who is trained to detect seizures before they happen.
PETS
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
The Independent

Australian woman hugs strangers and shares drinks to ‘try to catch Covid’ before her wedding

A bride-to-be from Australia hugged strangers and shared drinks with them at a nightclub in an attempt to get infected with Covid-19 so that it doesn’t ruin her big day.The woman shared a 15-second video of her on TikTok, where she can be seen hugging fellow revellers and swapping drinks at a club in Melbourne so that she catches the virus before her wedding in six weeks’ time.The video, entitled “Catch Covid, not feelings” has garnered more than 121,000 views on TikTok, but the user, @maddysmart3, has now made her account private. The would-be bride shared the post on Sunday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc7ny.com

NJ mom carries holiday miracle baby for Pa. couple

DELRAN, New Jersey -- "Everybody deserves a family if that's what they want," said Victoria Spulock. "Everybody." The 32-year-old nanny, dog-sitter, and house-cleaner is already a mother to 9-year-old Andrew. But she just gave birth to another child that has no relation to her. "I had a great pregnancy with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

After I gave birth to twins, my face collapsed. Would I ever be able to smile again?

Everyone seemed jubilant when I announced that I was expecting twins; I, myself, was overwhelmed. I was also expecting a play I’d written to be performed on Broadway in five months and was nervous about the potential collision of two kinds of abundance. I worried that I wouldn’t be able to give enough attention to my three-year-old, Anna. I feared that my body wouldn’t tolerate two babies; I feared that my writing wouldn’t survive three children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘We have Covid, shhh’: plane passenger shocked by woman’s text on flight

A plane passenger was reportedly shocked to glimpse a woman’s text message over her shoulder on a recent flight which read, “We have Covid, shhhh”.The traveller uploaded a picture of the message on the woman’s phone to Reddit, along with the caption: “Is this even legal?”.The rest of the message in the image shared reads: “That’s why we’re returning home a day early. On the plane…”It is unclear whether the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, was real, with some users suggesting the photo had been faked.Others pontificated that the woman wrote the message on purpose as she...
PUBLIC HEALTH

