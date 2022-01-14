ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Supreme Court rejects congressional map days after Statehouse maps struck down

By Susan Tebben Ohio Capitol Journal
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

In a 4-3 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the state’s new U.S. Congressional map on Friday, saying three counties in particular were “unduly split” by the Ohio General Assembly.

“We hold that the congressional-district plan is invalid in its entirety because it unduly favors the Republican Party and disfavors the Democratic Party in violation of the (Ohio Constitution),” Justice Michael Donnelly wrote for the majority opinion.

The four justices who invalidated the map – Justice Donnelly, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Justice Jennifer Brunner and Justice Melody Stewart – said specifically that Hamilton, Cuyahoga and Summit counties were unduly split in violation of the section of the constitution that prohibits the General Assembly from creating a map that favors or disfavors one political party.

“The enacted plan splits Hamilton County into three districts for no apparent reason other than to confer an undue partisan advantage on the Republican Party,” the majority wrote, adding later that Summit and Cuyahoga counties were also split for the same reason, based on the evidence.

The maps were challenged by the National Redistricting Action Fund on behalf of private Ohio citizens, along with the League of Women Voters of Ohio in a separate lawsuit. Both lawsuits accused the legislature, specifically legislative leaders Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp, of passing maps that unfairly represented Ohio voters in the state.

In siding with the challengers, the state’s highest court said the constitution not only explicitly regulates the process of redistricting, but “expressly forbids partisan gerrymandering.”

“When the dealer stacks the deck in advance, the house usually wins,” according to the majority opinion. “That perhaps explains how a party that generally musters no more than 55% of the statewide popular vote is positioned to reliably win anywhere from 75% to 80% of the seats in the Ohio congressional delegation.”

Chief Justice O’Connor, once again seen as a swing vote in the case as she was in the legislative redistricting lawsuits, said the legislative leaders who worked to pass the maps used the “illusion” of a competitiveness standard, rather than considering other constitutional requirements, and asked voters to “be satisfied by a ‘coin toss’ without acknowledging the significant partisan advantage created across the state.”

“No magician’s trick can hide what the evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates: the map statistically presents such a partisan advantage that it unduly favors the Republican Party,” O’Connor wrote in her separate but still concurring opinion.

The evidence proved that the plan approved by the General Assembly favored the Republican Party and disfavored the Democrats “to a degree far exceeding what is warranted” by the constitution, the majority stated.

That evidence, which included several political scientists who studied election results and various ways of calculating district lines in the state, “significantly outweighs” the evidence provided by legislative leaders “as to both sufficiency and credibility,” according to the ruling.

Expert analysis showed that not only did the congressional map fail to follow the constitution’s “neutral districting criteria” statewide, but specifically in Ohio’s largest metropolitan areas, neutral criteria or Ohio’s political geography wasn’t considered.

An argument made by Huffman and Cupp that they attempted to make competitive districts where possible in lieu of other map considerations was rejected by the court because competitiveness is not a requirement in the constitution.

“But it does require the General Assembly to attempt to draw districts that are compact,” the majority stated in its ruling.

The justices who dissented to the decision were the same dissenters to a majority opinion striking down the legislative maps released earlier this week. Justices Sharon Kennedy, Patrick Fischer and Patrick DeWine joined in a scathing dissent that said the majority rejected the congressional maps “without presenting any workable standard about what it means to unduly favor a political party or divide a county.”

“So what the majority is essentially saying is: we don’t like the legislature’s choices of counties to divide; it should have divided different ones,” the dissenting justices wrote. “But that’s a matter of policy preference – it has nothing to do with the law.”

The three dissenting justices used one of the same arguments they used in the dissent of the rejected legislative maps: The Ohio Supreme Court is limited by the constitution in their authority to demand changes, and shouldn’t use policy over legal precedent and plain language.

“Because the majority strays well beyond both, we respectfully dissent,” they wrote.

Justice DeWine, son of the Ohio governor and Ohio Redistricting Commission member Mike DeWine, declined to recuse himself from the case.

The General Assembly now has 30 days to come up with a new map following the constitutional regulations. This is on top of the 10-day clock that has started on the legislative redistricting maps as of Wednesday.

The map has to “remedy any legal defects” in the previously approved plan, but no other changes can be made, according to the ruling. If a new congressional plan isn’t passed in that time, the Ohio Redistricting Commission will be reconvened and have 30 days to pass a new map.

This story originally ran in the Ohio Capital Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
Athens Messenger

Athens Township Trustees special meeting

The Athens Township Trustees will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Township Hall, 313 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio to approve, deny or modify a recommendation of the Athens Township Zoning Commission to amend the text of the Athens Township Zoning Code. Properly advertised public hearings were previously held on Dec. 8, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022.
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

SCOTUS takes up Ohio’s vaccine mandate challenge

Ohio led arguments Friday on behalf of 26 other Republican-led states opposing a workplace vaccination mandate before the U.S. Supreme Court. But Ohio’s solicitor general, Ben Flowers, didn’t appear in person. Despite getting vaccinated and boosted, Flowers tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the court’s testing requirements.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Athens Messenger

Accessibility and Advocacy Committee meeting

The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet Friday, Jan. 14, at 12 p.m. in the front conference room on the first floor of the City Building at 8 East Washington Street. The meetings are open to the public.
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Carthage Township meeting

Carthage Township will have a special meeting on Jan. 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room to discuss the cemetery and road maintenance (chip and seal) for the upcoming primary election. Directly following the meeting, trustees will have another meeting to discuss employees.
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

AMHA Board meeting

The next meeting of the AMHA Board of Commissioners will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Prisley-Wells Commissioner Building located at 10 Hope Drive, Athens, Ohio. The change in date is due to the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Normally regular meetings...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Huffman
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Jennifer Brunner
Person
Bob Cupp
Athens Messenger

Tri-County BOE meeting

There will be a Record Retention Meeting at 5:30 p.m., and an Organizational and Public Meeting of the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County, Ohio, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan., 18, in Room 108/Pierce Room at Tri-County Career Center, St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville, OH, 45764. The public is encouraged to attend.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

National Guard deployed to O'Bleness

ATHENS — Ten members of the Ohio National Guard will be providing support for the staff at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital starting next week. This round of support, the first to come to the county since Governor Mike DeWine announced the initial deployment of 1,050 guardsmen in mid-December, will last 90 days with a chance for a lengthened stay if necessary.
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
165
Followers
365
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy