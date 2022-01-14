Guest Editorial Week Of 1/17/2022

In a world that’s clogged and choking with a massive overdose of plastic trash, you’ll be heartened to learn that governments and industries are teaming up to respond forcefully to this planetary crisis. Unfortunately, their response has been to engage in a global race to make more...
Some Americans have had a nice start to 2022 by receiving a $1,400 check of stimulus payment, but there are strict criteria that must be met to receive it. We cover all that people need to know in this article. Parents of newborns, foster children, or adopted children will receive...
As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on.Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as companies, including one started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates are developing smaller, cheaper reactors that could supplement...
Did Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates know something the rest of us don’t know about? In October 2020, Gates warned that climate change is “even scarier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. The once world’s richest person warned at the time that the ‘shutdown’ was ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to stop climate change. No month goes back without Gates warning of the impending doom if nothing is done to address the climate change before it’s too late.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Wednesday for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations this year to push for standards to fight global warming.
While the US Supreme Court may have ruled against the OSHA coronavirus vaccine mandate affecting companies with more than 100 employees, some Wall Street executives are refusing to budge on their own rules requiring vaccination. Among them is Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan Chase, America's largest bank by assets. The company operates nine offices, according to Forbes. The company claims that 97 per cent of its staff is vaccinated. “To go to the office, you have to be vaxxed, and if you aren’t going to get vaxxed, you won’t be able to work in that office,” Mr...
A MUSICIAN WHO lost all her unemployment documents when her home burned in a wildfire. An arborist who filed for unemployment assistance a year before the pandemic began. A tattoo artist who can’t prove he was working because he ran a cash operation. These are just a few Californians...
After Microsoft announced it would spend tens of billions of dollars to buy a video game company, World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday drew a contrast between the deal and the amount of money rich nations have pledged to help poor countries facing higher debt loads. "I was struck this morning by the Microsoft investment -- $75 billion in a video gaming company" compared to just $24 billion over three years in aid for the poorest countries, Malpass said, referring to donations allocated in December by 48 high- and middle-income governments.
An opponent of a potential industrial park development on 400 acres in East Oregon last summer urged Oregon City Council at a recent meeting to pay more attention to environmental issues in the city this year.
Exxon Mobil has announced its “ambition” to reach net-zero by 2050 but the target accounts only for its fossil fuel extraction and powering operations - not the far greater carbon footprint created by burning the oil and gas it produces.The net-zero plan covers the company’s oil, gas, and chemical production around the world along with the power used to run those facilities - so-called “Scope 1” and “Scope 2“ emissions. Exxon earlier set a net-zero goal for its Texas’ Permian Basin operations by 2030.But Exxon’s statement on Tuesday was absent new “ambitions” on Scope 3 emissions - those which...
It speaks to the degeneration of the US conservative movement that the boss of BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager and flagship of capitalism’s fleet, feels the need to address accusations of “wokeness”.It follows a blast from Will Hild, executive director of the conservative Consumers’ Research, who accused the outfit of “virtue signalling in the United States” while aiding China’s commies. Republican senator Marco Rubio lambasted “woke capitalism” in the wake of companies including BlackRock signing a letter opposing “discriminatory legislation”. His fellow Republican Ted Cruz hailed Texas for protecting oil jobs from the same thing.But we are not “woke”,...
The plan to restore the Florida Everglades, the largest wetlands in the United States, will receive a federal investment of $1.1 billion to protect the region against the effects of climate change, the White House said Wednesday.
"The Administration is making the largest single investment in the Everglades in US history," the White House said in a statement.
The money, which comes from already approved funds in President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress in November, will be spent by the US Army Corps of Engineers.
"The iconic American landscape provides drinking water supply for over 8 million Floridians, supports the state's $90 billion tourism economy, and is home to dozens of endangered or threatened species," the White House said.
