Tinker Federal Credit Union, with more than 30 locations across Oklahoma, offers its members low loan rates, high dividends, low fees and exemplary customer service. Like many other credit unions, TFCU works as part of the CO-OP network, which means you can access TFCU services at more than 5,600 credit union branches nationwide. TFCU launched in 1946 for Tinker Field civilian employees. Today, the credit union is available to workers (civilian and military) at Tinker Air Force Base, Vance Air Force Base, and more than 700 other Oklahoma companies.

