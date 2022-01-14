57-year-old man killed in Streetsboro house fire

A 57-year-old man was killed in a house fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Streetsboro, according to the Streetsboro Fire Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., fire crews were called to the 1000 block of Gaynelle Avenue for report of a house fire that was discovered by police officers who were on routine overnight patrol.

Five minutes after the call was received, crews were on scene and called neighboring departments including Shalersville, Twinsburg and Reminderville for assistance, Streetsboro Fire said.

Heavy fire conditions were observed near the back of the home with fire spreading throughout the entire structure when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters attempted to attack the fire from the inside, but crews were pushed back by heavy flames and a collapse of part of the home. After battling most of the flames, fire crews entered the structure and began an interior search for a missing occupant, but the search was unsuccessful.

Later, when fire investigators were sifting through the debris from a collapsed section of the home, the body of a 57-year-old man, who was the lone occupant of the home, was discovered.

The name of the man is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification, according to Streetsboro Fire.

Due to the amount of damage to the home, fire crews are unable to determine the exact cause of the fire, but it is believed to be accidental in nature.

The fire will remain under investigation until a final report from the coroner's office is received.

