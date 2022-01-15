ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-14 13:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-14 15:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-19 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...El Paso County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest confidence of freezing precipitation will be 10 AM to 4 PM. Ice accumulation could still occur outside of this timeframe.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 10:36:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-21 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, all beaches of Culebra, northern and eastern Vieques, northern and western beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pribilof Islands FREQUENT SNOW SHOWERS AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE PRIBILOF ISLANDS WEDNESDAY Frequent snow showers are expected for the Pribilof Islands on Wednesday as cold, Arctic air surges southward across the Bering Sea. Periods of heavy snow, in combination with northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph may reduce visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. Snow showers are expected to taper off late Wednesday night. However, blowing snow and periods of reduced visibility remain possible through Thursday due to persistent northeast winds.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 16:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-21 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques, Culebra, the USVI, and northern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-19 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island HEAVY RAIN LIKELY WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS LATE WEEK FOR JUNEAU AND GLACIER BAY An atmospheric river late this week into the weekend will bring warming temperatures, rising snow levels, and heavy rain. Wednesday the region should expect a round of accumulating snow before precipitation changes to rain. Winter weather advisories are posted for Juneau and Glacier Bay for 3 to 6 inches of new snow that will change to rain Wednesday night. A short break is possible Thursday before heavy rain starts Thursday night. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest rain likely Friday into Saturday. Snow levels are forecast to rise to 3,000 to 4,000 feet. Heavy rain along with a melting mountain snowpack will increase the risk of minor flooding issues this weekend. Please stay tuned to the forecast as it is refined through the week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-19 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island HEAVY RAIN LIKELY WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS LATE WEEK FOR JUNEAU AND GLACIER BAY An atmospheric river late this week into the weekend will bring warming temperatures, rising snow levels, and heavy rain. Wednesday the region should expect a round of accumulating snow before precipitation changes to rain. Winter weather advisories are posted for Juneau and Glacier Bay for 3 to 6 inches of new snow that will change to rain Wednesday night. A short break is possible Thursday before heavy rain starts Thursday night. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest rain likely Friday into Saturday. Snow levels are forecast to rise to 3,000 to 4,000 feet. Heavy rain along with a melting mountain snowpack will increase the risk of minor flooding issues this weekend. Please stay tuned to the forecast as it is refined through the week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 11:29:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-19 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...The cities of Gustavus, Hoonah, Sitka, Port Alexander, Angoon, and Juneau. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches possible. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Lowlands and agricultural land near the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will crest at 15.0 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River West 15.0 9.8 Wed 8 am CST 12.2 15.0 14.6
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 11:29:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-19 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...The cities of Gustavus, Hoonah, Sitka, Port Alexander, Angoon, and Juneau. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches possible. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-19 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Possible Flash Flooding and Windy Conditions Tonight through Thursday A weak tropical low (Invest 91P) is a tropical disturbance about 100 miles south of Tutuila, will linger near the territory through at least Thursday. This low may bring showers, heavy at times, with gusty westerly winds tonight through Thursday. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) does not see this tropical disturbance intensifying while near the territory. These westerly winds will be evident across north and west-facing villages, and they are higher around downslope valleys, such as the harbor area. Hence, a wind advisory may be issued for the territory this evening. Furthermore, this unsettled weather will increase the potential for flash flooding during this period. Hence, continue to monitor for any flood advisories/warnings for American Samoa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow showers persist this afternoon currently spreading inland to near US-131. By this evening, snow showers will become more north to south orientated centered near and west of US-31. Some blowing and drifting is expected this evening.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Anderson; Henderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henderson and northwestern Anderson Counties through 500 PM CST At 412 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coffee City and another storm 15 miles west of Frankston, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Athens, Chandler, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City, Poynor and Moore Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches...with localized amounts as high as 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph...causing blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike; Scioto WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cumberland, Hoke, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cumberland; Hoke; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of central North Carolina. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Inland Onslow, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Duplin; Inland Onslow; Jones; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Pamlico, Coastal Onslow, Inland Onslow, Jones, Duplin, Southern Craven and West Carteret Counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be falling steadily from the mid 30s at the onset of the snow to the mid and upper 20s during the peak morning commute hours. This will cause freezing of any untreated wet roads, as a result of the initial snow melting on the warmer paved surfaces.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Union WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations from freezing rain up to a tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Chester County. In North Carolina, Union County. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures falling well down into the 20s Friday night through Saturday morning could lead to lingering black ice conditions even after the precipitation ends.
UNION COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Freestone, Limestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Freestone; Limestone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Freestone and northeastern Limestone Counties through 400 PM CST At 321 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wortham, or near Mexia, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mexia, Fairfield, Wortham, Tehuacana, Streetman and Kirvin. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 197 and 212. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington LIGHT WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING A cold front will usher in very cold temperatures beginning late tonight. Rainfall overnight may switch over to a light wintry mix before changing over to light snow, before tapering off to flurries. This may produce slick spots on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses, just in time for the Thursday morning commute. Snow accumulations are expected to be an inch or less. Slow down and use caution while traveling Thursday morning.
LEE COUNTY, VA

