Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 11:29:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-19 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...The cities of Gustavus, Hoonah, Sitka, Port Alexander, Angoon, and Juneau. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches possible. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO