ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Peak TV: Scripted Originals Rebounded In 2021 To Hit New Record Despite Pandemic, FX Tally Reveals

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JY1x5_0dmFZLfh00

It took an unprecedented six-month production shutdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to finally slow down the expansion of the scripted TV universe in 2020. While the pandemic is still far from over, the volume of adult scripted original series rebounded in a major way in 2021 after taking a dip for the first time the year before.

FX Content Research on Friday released its annual tally, listing 559 original scripted series in 2021, an all-time record. That was up 13% from 2020 and 5% above pre-pandemic 2019.

There is a caveat: because so many series were delayed by the 2020 shutdown, there are shows that shifted to 2021, which may have inflated the total to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

The clearing of the backlog, which started in the second half of 2021, is expected to carry over to 2022, likely pushing it to another record before we get a better picture whether Peak TV is finally peaking in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Grows In Second Week, Earns 2.6 Million Viewers With Latest Episode

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria continues to be the gift that gives for HBO and HBO Max. Fresh off its Season 2 premiere, Euphoria’s latest episode earned 2.6 million viewers on Sunday, up 9% from the debut’s 2.4 million across all HBO platforms. The season premiere the previous week set a record for HBO Max viewership. Euphoria’s latest episode picks up from the chaotic New Year’s Eve Party, which ended with Nate (Jacob Elordi) bloodied and bruised. The episode, titled “Out of Touch,” introduced possible love triangles for Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike); and Nate, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Format ‘Flinch’ Heads To Russia; ‘Man In The High Castle’ Exec Joins Mopar; Fremantle Sells ‘Kingdom Of Dreams’; Cameras Roll On ‘After The Verdict’ – Global Briefs

Netflix Format ‘Flinch’ Heads To Russia Netflix’s Jackass-style non-scripted format Flinch is to be remade for Russia’s CTC following a deal struck with Sony Pictures Television. Produced by Sony-backed Stellify Media, the original show, which aired for one series in 2019, is set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where brave and foolish contestants gather to test their nerve in three games, abiding by one rule only: “Do not flinch.” If they flinch, there are painful consequences, both for the contestants, and for hosts Desiree Burch, Lloyd Griffiths and Seann Walsh. Sony-backed Russian company LEAN-M will produce the adaptation,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ITV Studios Strikes Content Package Deal With HBO Max LatAm For ‘The Bay,’ ‘Bump,’ ‘Romulus’

EXCLUSIVE: ITV Studios has struck a content package deal with HBO Max LatAm for the likes of The Bay, Bump and Romulus. The partnership is a first for ITV Studios and WarnerMedia’s fledgling streamer in the region, and also includes Sky comedy/drama Brassic and Channel 5 factual title April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes. It is similar in scope to WarnerMedia’s 100-hour content deal struck recently with BBC Studios, which was unveiled at Mipcom and featured big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit of Love and Time. Leading the pack of the ITV Studios deal is all three seasons of ITV’s Joanne Froggatt-starring hit The Bay, which is produced by Tall...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Scripted TV Production Hits Record Numbers

FX Content Research has issued a report that estimates that the number of adult scripted original series to be produced in 2021 came in at a total of 559 series across cable, broadcast TV, and streaming. To give you an idea of how big that is – in 2002 the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Tv#Original Series#Coronavirus Pandemic#Fx Content Research
Deadline

Fox Animation Push Continues As Network Eyes Further Series Orders & Builds Towards Two-Hour Monday Night Block In May 2023

Fox’s animation push is just getting started. The network has been bulking up its slate of adult cartoons recently with series orders for the likes of Jon Hamm-narrated Grimsburg and Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis. President of Entertainment Michael Thorn tells Deadline that there’s more to come and it’s all building up to a four-show, two-hour animated block on Monday nights from May 2023. It builds on its Sunday night Animation Domination block featuring classic series such as The Simpsons and Family Guy and after it opened a Monday night block last summer with Housebroken and Duncanville. “With animation, obviously, we have a foothold on Sunday...
TV SERIES
Deadline

HBO Max Launches Sixth Annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition

HBO Max has opened submissions for its sixth annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries short film competition, centered on the theme of the “Power of Love.” Films looking to qualify must have been directed by a person of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, and come in at a runtime of 10-15 minutes, having commenced principal photography on or after January 1, 2021. Only original live-action narrative pics centering and portraying ways in which Asian Pacific Americans perceive and show love in their relationships, friendships, or families are eligible. Submissions are due by March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST. The initiative established in 2016,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Universe News: ‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed, ‘Picard’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise: ● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. ● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season. ● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Los Angeles On-Location Filming Sets Quarterly Record, Doubling Since 2020, FilmLA Says

On-location filming in Los Angeles set an all-time quarterly record in the fourth quarter of 2021, was double the annual output from 2020 and was up 3.2% from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the latest report from FilmLA, the city and county film permit office. Even so, production is off to a slow start again in 2022 because of the ongoing Omicron surge. “This is an encouraging report by most indicators, but how production will fare in 2022 remains uncertain at this time,” said FilmLA president Paul Audley. “With the highly contagious Omicron variant driving record Covid-19 cases in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is All Incident, Little Drama: TV Review

Netflix allows you to control not just what you watch, but how rapidly you do. You can stream their shows 1.25 or 1.5 times more rapidly than their creators meant them to be seen; an hourlong show becomes 45 minutes. (You can also slow Netflix down, should you desire.) It was only in watching the new batch of “Ozark” episodes — the first half of the drama’s last season, with a final set to arrive at a date to be named later — that I understood why someone might use them. That’s not to say that watching “Ozark” is a misery...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Cory Hardrict Sets ‘Conmen’ As First Feature To Be Produced Under His Hardcor Films Banner; 30% Of $100M Capital Raise Completed For Upcoming Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-producer Cory Hardrict (American Sniper, The Chi) has set Conmen as the first feature to be produced under his Hardcor Films banner, after completing 30% of a $100M capital raise through Veritas Gold Productions’ Perennial Film Fund to support an upcoming slate of 10-15 productions. Hardrict will star opposite Neil Brown Jr. in Conmen, which is one of four films he intends to make through Hardcor this year. The upcoming feature to be directed by Mike Tiddes will watch as two Black conmen take on the guise of FBI agents in order to rip off a heroin-dealing Klansman and his Sheriff’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Josh Hartnett Starrer ‘The Fear Index,’ ‘False Flag’ S3 to Screen at Berlinale Series Market Selects

“The Fear Index,” starring Josh Hartnett, and the third season of iconic Israeli series “False Flag” will both screen at the Berlinale Series Market Selects, whose lineup was unveiled Tuesday. The latest from “The Crown” producers Left Bank Pictures, Sky Original “The Fear Index” is billed as a fast-paced, gripping Frankenstein-style parable on the dangers of AI. Based on the Robert Harris novel of the same title, its international sales will be handled by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Sold by Keshet International, “False Flag” is one of milestone titles that turned Israel’s series into a global brand, with Fox International taking the world...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Griselda’ Netflix Series Adds To Cast, Releases First Look of Sofia Vergara As Notorious Drug Queenpin

Netflix released a first look photo (above) of Sofia Vergara as real-life drug queenpin Griselda Blanco from the upcoming limited series, Griselda. The streamer also revealed 10 newly added cast members including Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans, 24) and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Prodigal Son, The Blacklist). The six-episode series chronicles the life of Colombian-born Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”. A full list of the cast and the characters...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef & Ian Duff Join ABC Revival Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff have been cast as series regulars in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law. They join original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, in the revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff all play new characters. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘9-1-1’: Fox Considers Expanding Procedural Universe

9-1-1 has been an incredibly successful franchise for Fox, with the original series in its fifth season and Lone Star spinoff in its third season. Could we see more incarnations on the network any time soon? Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at the network, told Deadline, “If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.” Such a move would put it in line with...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Bull’ To End With Season 6 On CBS

The current sixth season of CBS’ legal drama Bull will be its last. The series’ star Michael Weatherly just made the announcement on Twitter. There are 12 remaining episodes, with the Season 6 — and series — finale expected to air in May. The end of Bull was confirmed by CBS. “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

New York Attorney General Says They’ve Found “Significant Evidence” Of Possible Trump Organization Fraudulent Activity

UPDATED, with Trump Organization comment: New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her investigation has found “significant evidence” that Donald Trump’s businesses used “fraudulent and misleading” asset valuations. James, engaged in a legal battle to compel Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the investigation, wrote on Twitter, that they “have all been closely involved in the transactions in question, so we won’t tolerate their attempts to evade testifying in this investigation.” “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Deadline

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy