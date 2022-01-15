Oasis Music Festival at Plaza Theater postponed to May

The Oasis Music Festival has been moved from January to May, officials announced on Friday.

The festival was set to be held on January 26th through the 30th at the historic Plaza Theater in Palm Springs. An email went out to ticket holders on Friday that the festival will not be held on May 11 through the 15th.

Tickets will automatically roll over to the same shows in May.

Anyone unable to attend, or anyone who wants to switch shows or a refund, can complete a form in the email they received to have their request processed.

For more information on the festival, including venues and performers, visit: https://oasismusicfestival.com/

The Oasis Music Festival is an attempt to bring back Palm Springs' historic live music scene. A portion of the festival's proceeds will go towards efforts to restore the historic 800-seat Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

Visit https://savetheplazatheatreps.com/ to learn more about these efforts.

