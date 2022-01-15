ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Your Netflix Subscription Price in North America Is About to Go Up

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15piKt_0dmFZEUc00

For the first time since October 2020, Netflix is increasing the price of its subscription plans in the United States and Canada.

The streaming service announced on Friday that American subscribers to its basic plan — which allows streaming on one screen at a time and only offers standard definition — will see their monthly bill increase from $8.99 to $9.99. The price of a standard plan, which includes two screens and HD access, has increased from $13.99 to $15.49 per month. And Netflix’s premium subscription plans, which feature Ultra HD, have increased from $17.99 to $19.99 a month.

In Canada, the price of the basic plan remains the same. However, a standard subscription will now cost $16.49 CAD and the cost of a premium subscription has increased to $20.99 CAD per month.

While the changes are effective immediately, the company says all Netflix subscribers will receive a notification via email and the Netflix app 30 days before their first billing date under the new prices.

Netflix has generally increased its prices every year as the company grows. 2021 did not feature a price increase, partially due to the company’s need to drive subscriber growth and compete with other streaming services. This price increase is similar in size to comparable price hikes in 2019 and 2020.

The new prices reflect an increasingly challenging environment for the streaming giant. Subscriber growth has slowed for Netflix in recent months, particularly in America. At the same time, Netflix spends more money on content every year to compete with the plethora of other streaming services on the market. The streamer estimated that it spent $17 billion in 2021 on content production and acquisition, despite subscriber growth being stagnant (and briefly, negative) in the United States and Canada.

And while the company has enjoyed popular success with star-studded projects including “Don’t Look Up,” an increasing reliance on star power inevitably leads to higher expenses (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio took home $25 and $30 million paydays alone , respectively, for Adam McKay’s smash hit). Asia, however, has been a massive growth region for Netflix, and the company has signaled plans to increase its investment in Asian television shows.

Netflix stock has fallen nearly 25% since its November 2021 peak. Shares of Netflix stock rose by 1.25% on Friday following the news. The company is scheduled to deliver its quarterly earnings report on January 20.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Arthouse Streamer MUBI Buys European Sales Company The Match Factory

Global distributor, streaming platform, and production company MUBI announced today that it has acquired the longtime sales and production companies The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory is known for bringing specialty films to audiences, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives,” Oscar-nominated arthouse favorites such as “Waltz with Bashir” and “Toni Erdmann,” award-winning recent films like “Drive My Car,” and also the early films of Jim Jarmusch and the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki. Match Factory Productions was founded in 2013 by Michael Weber and Viola Fügen. Among...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Motley Fool

Netflix Will Cost More, but You'll Pay Up

Netflix prices moved higher on Friday, with the standard plan increasing from $13.99 a month to $15.49. This is the sixth time in the last eight years that Netflix viewers on its most popular plan have seen a rate hike. The company knows what it's doing. In many ways, it...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

ITV Studios Strikes Content Package Deal With HBO Max LatAm For ‘The Bay,’ ‘Bump,’ ‘Romulus’

EXCLUSIVE: ITV Studios has struck a content package deal with HBO Max LatAm for the likes of The Bay, Bump and Romulus. The partnership is a first for ITV Studios and WarnerMedia’s fledgling streamer in the region, and also includes Sky comedy/drama Brassic and Channel 5 factual title April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes. It is similar in scope to WarnerMedia’s 100-hour content deal struck recently with BBC Studios, which was unveiled at Mipcom and featured big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit of Love and Time. Leading the pack of the ITV Studios deal is all three seasons of ITV’s Joanne Froggatt-starring hit The Bay, which is produced by Tall...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New on Netflix February 2022

Netflix is bringing the drama this February. The big name streamer is set to release a handful of new series, films, and classic titles to welcome in the month of love this year. Be it ancient warriors or terrifying scammers, Netflix has it all. We can hardly wait for February to begin.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Canada#Netflix Subscribers#American#Ultra Hd#Cad
Variety

CAA Hires Plimsoll Productions Executive Saul Goldberg as U.K.-Based Agent for Alternative Television (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has hired former Plimsoll Productions executive Saul Goldberg as an agent with its Alternative Television division, based out of the U.K. Most recently, Goldberg oversaw the U.S. operations for Bristol-headquartered unscripted production company Plimsoll, which has expanded rapidly in recent years following the sale of a minority stake to British private equity firm LDC in 2019. The deal, valued at $100 million, has allowed the outfit to make crucial inroads Stateside. Plimsoll is best known for natural history efforts such as National Geographic’s “Hostile Planet” and “Big Cat Country,” and has grown its base of buyers to include the likes of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamers Once Again Dominated the SAG Award Nominations

Although audiences slowly returned to theaters in 2021, it was a familiar streamer that dominated the Jan. 12 SAG nominations — Netflix, which had seven noms in just the film categories. (The platform’s 10 TV nominations place it second to HBO and HBO Max’s 14 nods in the small-screen categories.) Although Netflix’s Don’t Look Up is its sole contender in the best cast category — nominated alongside Focus Features’ Belfast, Apple TV+’s CODA, MGM/UA’s House of Gucci and Warner Bros.’ King Richard — the film’s star-packed ensemble could sway the actors who vote for the prize, giving the streamer a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sports Streamer DAZN Launches Production Arm DAZN Studios

DAZN, the fast-rising sports streaming platform, is doubling down on its original programming drive with the launch of a specialist content development arm, DAZN Studios. The new division is aimed at creating development deals, selling and licensing DAZN’s original sport documentaries, series and films, as well as exploring new production opportunities. The announcement comes just as DAZN prepares to world premiere its documentary feature La Guerra Civil, directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, in Sundance and as part of the company’s 2022 global original content slate launch. Among the new titles unveiled are Maradona: The Fall, examining Diego Maradona’s dramatic fall from grace...
SOCCER
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Archive 81'

“Archive 81” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Based on a fiction podcast of the same name, this new horror series follows an archivist hired to catalog the work of a filmmaker who went missing. As the archivist restores her tapes, he discovers her investigation into a dangerous cult.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Susanne Daniels Exits As YouTube Global Head of Original Content

YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after over six years, during which she built the original content division of the company. YouTube Originals is coming off Q4 2021 as its most-watched quarter ever with 1.3 billion views. Daniels, a respected veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant had announced the launch of a premium subscription tier with high-end original scripted programming. She developed and launched such series as Cobra Kai, which set YouTube viewership records before moving to Netflix and earning Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, Step-Up (now on Starz), On...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
Variety

Sony Pictures’ Stellify Media Sets Russian Version of Netflix Series ‘Flinch’

Sony Pictures Television-owned independent production outfit Stellify Media, have signed a deal that will see the format of their Netflix series “Flinch” adapted for Russia. The format is distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The original show was set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where contestants gathered to test their nerve against three fiendish games. If they flinched, there were hilariously painful consequences both for them, and for the hosts, who had each chosen a player to represent them in the games. The original 10-episode series was hosted by comedians Desiree Burch, Lloyd Griffiths and Seann Walsh...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Users Outraged At Latest Price Hike

Netflix users have flocked to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the streaming giant's latest price hike. Over the weekend, it emerged that Netflix is raising prices across all plans in the US. The standard plan will rise to $15.50 per month from $14, while the 4K plan is shooting up to $20 per month from $18. Even the basic plan is going up from $9 to $10 per month. Prices are also rising in Canada, though the UK and Europe are currently unaffected.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy