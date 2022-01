An 18-year-old man and three teenage girls are in custody for the alleged roles in connection to an attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery in Edina on Friday night. According to the Edina Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road – in the Country Club neighborhood – at around 5:15 p.m.

