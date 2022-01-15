ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

Cover picture for the articleA sweeping new Texas voting law that Republicans muscled through the Legislature last year over dramatic protests is drawing fire again, even before some of the most contentious restrictions and changes kick in ahead of the state's first-in-the nation primary. Thousands of Texans — including some U.S. citizens —...

San Antonio Current

Texas rejecting hundreds of vote-by-mail applications under restrictive GOP-backed law

Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballot applications ahead of the March 1 primary as they follow new procedures in the state's restrictive Republican-backed voting law, Reuters reports. "My friends, this is what voter suppression looks like," Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said at a Tuesday news conference...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: My mail ballot application was rejected. That’s no way to treat a citizen.

Regarding “New Texas elections law, decried as vote suppression, leads to record number of rejected mail ballot applications,” (Jan. 15): Facts: I am an elder voter and have lived in Texas for over 50 years. I completed and submitted a mail ballot application in accordance with the terms of application as I have done in past years. I received call that submission by driver’s license number, rather than last 4 digits of social security number, was insufficient. The reason given was that the new Texas law requires that you must submit the particular identification number that was on your original registration. The original registration number utilized is not on the voter registration card. The original registration number utilized is not reflected on the look-up data presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office when you verify that you are correctly registered to vote, which you may verify by using any of various criteria, including VUID/TDL/Other/and Date of Birth. The information presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office does not indicate which number was used when registered, which is required. The result is that every voter has to call the Texas Secretary of State to determine how to complete the vote by mail application. What nonsense. I am thankful that the Harris County elections office called, left a message and advised that I must use the last for four digits of social security and refile my application. This is no way to promote democratic voting rights. Citizens will react.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas, Tarrant, Denton Counties Report New State Law Forces 40% Of Mail-In Ballot Applications To Be Rejected

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots for the March 1 Texas primary elections have been rejected by North Texas counties, according to local elections administrators who point to issues caused by a new state law. In many cases, they report voters are using an outdated form that doesn’t request a driver’s license or social security number, which are now required as part of the application. Voters, they report, are often not providing their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number, which are now required. CLICK HERE for the correct application. “I’m sure there are...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

New voting law blamed for rise in rejected ballot applications

With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the March primary fast approaching, county officials across the state are rejecting a high number of applications submitted by voters who wish to vote by mail instead of going to the polls. The issue centers on new requirements passed by state lawmakers last...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
vanceairscoop.com

Deadline to request absentee ballots by mail approaching

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — This will be the last week for voters to request absentee ballots by mail before the deadline for the Feb. 8 election. Applications must be received by the Garfield County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, according to a press release.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
fox7austin.com

Texas launches statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker for voters

AUSTIN, Texas - A statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker is now available for voters in Texas. Voters are required to provide their name, registration address, last four digits of their social security number, and either their driver's license number or DPS ID number. From there, voters can see if their application has been received and if it was accepted or rejected as well as if their ballot has been mailed to them, received by the early voting clerk, and accepted or rejected.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Per New State Law, Texas Weeds Out Hundreds Of Mail-In Ballot Applications

Hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots are being rejected by local election officials in keeping with the state's new election integrity law. The new law says absentee voters must include their driver's license number, their state ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their ballot applications. The rejected applications either lack this information or show a mismatch with the data the state has on file to verify voter ID. In Travis County, about half of the 700 applications have been rejected under the law.
TEXAS STATE
santanvalley.com

Arizona senator proposing new bill to ban mail-in ballot elections

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is proposing to cost taxpayers more money and potentially suppress voter turnout by banning cities, towns and school boards from holding all mail-in ballot elections. Local government entities have decided to run many of its low turn-out and off-cycle elections this way because it's cheaper to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

Early voting ballot applications to be mailed to Douglas County voters

(Douglas County, NE) -- Early voting ballot applications for the 2022 Statewide Gubernatorial Primary Election will be sent to voters in early February. The Douglas County Election Commission says recipients will be registered voters who signed up to be included on the Douglas County Early Voting Request List. The Election Commission says the postcard-size mail pieces are printed on green cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Commission office to receive a ballot by mail. Ballots will not be automatically sent to voters who receive the postcard mailing or who requested a by-mail ballot for previous elections. Applications may be returned via official ballot drop box, postal mail, email or fax.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

