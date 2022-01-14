ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Mayor and DPW Director saddened after hearing high school student’s passing

By Waleed Azad
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Mayor Sarno, Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli, and the DPW solid waste crews were saddened to hear of Putnam Vocational High School student David Pendroza’s passing due to cancer.

UMass Amherst employee dies from COVID-19

According to the news release sent to 22News, in November of 2020, Mayor Sarno, Cignoli and DPW crews honored David, as he was battling his second bout with cancer, as a lifetime honorary member of the Springfield Department of Public Works Sanitation Department.  It was his dream to one-day work for his hometown’s DPW as a truck driver.  Sarno, Cignoli, and DPW crews presented David with an honorary plaque and his very own DPW vest.  The mayor also presented David with a mayoral citation recognizing and honoring David for his school work and perseverance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOyrV_0dmFWZOK00
    Courtesy of Springfield City Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4JBW_0dmFWZOK00
    Courtesy of Springfield City Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mhjs6_0dmFWZOK00
    Courtesy of Springfield City Hall

“David Pedroza was a brave and proud young man who fought a courageous battle to defeat cancer.  I have spoken with his mom, Ms. Rivera, yesterday afternoon and this morning.  Unfortunately, David has passed away.  All he ever wanted to be was a proud DPW worker.  Well David, your now up in heaven and their DPW has welcomed you with open arms.  On behalf of myself, DPW Director Chris Cignoli and our whole DPW family, we offer our sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement to you Ms. Rivera, family and friends.  May God rest his soul.”

Mayor Sarno
Comments / 11

Ley
5d ago

That was so kind of the mayor and the SPS DPW director to have done that for this young man. Prayers for David’s family. God bless you all! 🙏🏽

Reply
11
Babs my own opinion
5d ago

My Condolences for Mrs. Rivera and her family 🙏🙏🦋🦋💔💔😢😪 God has taken another Angel home R.I.P David sleep Heavenly in the Lord's arms 👼🏼👐🙏🏼💙💙💙💙🕯🕯🕯🕯

Reply
9
The Hammer12
5d ago

May God hold David's family close at this trying time. Rest in Power David, God bless🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
5
 

