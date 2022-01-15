Topeka Zoo offering scholarship to help more kids enjoy Adventure Camp

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Enrollment for spring and summer Adventure Camp sessions at the Topeka Zoo open Monday, Jan. 17.

This year, the zoo said there will be scholarships available to families based on financial need. The scholarship is made possible through a partnership with a local family and donations by the public. The family will match total contributions up to $20,000 according to the Topeka Zoo.

Camp is for children aged 6 to 18 and features activities, games, crafts and visiting zoo animals.

You can register for the camp by visiting this link , and learn more about the scholarship with this link .

