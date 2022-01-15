ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka Zoo offering scholarship to help more kids enjoy Adventure Camp

By Anna Christianson
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Enrollment for spring and summer Adventure Camp sessions at the Topeka Zoo open Monday, Jan. 17.

This year, the zoo said there will be scholarships available to families based on financial need. The scholarship is made possible through a partnership with a local family and donations by the public. The family will match total contributions up to $20,000 according to the Topeka Zoo.

More than 1,200 Kansas bridges are in poor condition, $225M could help

Camp is for children aged 6 to 18 and features activities, games, crafts and visiting zoo animals.

You can register for the camp by visiting this link , and learn more about the scholarship with this link .

