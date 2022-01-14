ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Iowa All-American C Tyler Linderbaum declares for NFL draft

By Associated Press
KEYC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum announced Friday he’ll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. The consensus All-American was the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year and received...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
The Spun

Vikings Star Reveals His True Feelings On Kirk Cousins

There aren’t many quarterbacks who receive as much criticism as Kirk Cousins does. Ever year, it feels like the veteran signal-caller is under fire. During the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his thoughts on Cousins’ future with the team. Some analysts have speculated about Cousins’ future in large part because the team will have a new regime in place for the 2022 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Nfl Draft#Iowa Hawkeye#American Football#Ap#All American
CBS Boston

Patriots Land 21st Overall Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are slated to make the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team’s draft slot finalized thanks to the results from Wild Card weekend. It’s a draft spot that New England is pretty familiar with. The Patriots have picked 21st a total of six times in the franchise’s history, though it has been a decade since the team last picked in that spot. New England has drafted in the spot four times since Bill Belichick took over, and the results have been pretty good with those four selections. Here’s a look at who the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Packers Practice News

The Green Bay Packers locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, allowing the team to sit back and relax during Wild Card weekend. Green Bay earned the league’s best record this season without a few of the team’s best players. Now, as the team gears up to host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, many of those players are back.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy