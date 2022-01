ATLANTA — A house fire in south Atlanta turned fatal on Sunday. Officials are still working to learn more about what caused the home to go up in flames. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department announced that units were responding to a residential structure fire on Oak Drive SW in south Atlanta at 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. The department later confirmed to 11Alive that there has been at least one fatality from the fire.

