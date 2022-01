Senate Education Committee members voted Tuesday to approve three bills aimed at expanding nursing programs in South Dakota. The first is Senate Bill 43 which provides for a new health sciences center on the Black Hills State University-Rapid City campus. The center would house a joint nursing program from Black Hills State and South Dakota State University. With the new addition, the program can expand from 72 to 120 nursing students. The project cost is around $15 million: $8 million would come from federal funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, $5 million would come from student tuition and fees, and $2 million would come from private sources.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO