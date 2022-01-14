ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Who’s Responsible For This?’ With Conflicting COVID Test Results, Chicago Man Wants Answers

By Megan Hickey
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sm2gr_0dmFVsvo00

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the number of patients lining up at “pop-up” COVID-19 testing sites grows, so are the complaints about lengthy delays and confusing results.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from a collection site in the Loop with yet another patient’s testing troubles. Donald Reynolds got one PCR test at a COVID-19 testing site, but two different results. And there are questions about the lab’s certifications.

“Well, the the other week I wasn’t feeling that great, you know, and my wife wanted me to go get tested.”

Donald Reynolds visited a Loop COVID-19 pop up on December 29 at 2:44 p.m. On New Years Day, he got the email that his PCR test was positive.

“I was like okay, I’m going to quarantine. I’m going to be away from my wife, my father-in-law, not going around you guys,” Reynolds said.

But in the middle of his quarantine, three days later, he got another email saying his PCR was negative. Same test from the 29th collected at 2:44pm.

“So I don’t know if I have it, if I don’t have it, but I’m married and I have an elderly father-in-law,” Reynolds said. “I can’t take a chance with. So I am wearing a mask until I find out for sure what’s going on.”

It took a few of tries to get through to Express Medical Labs to try to ask what happened. A phone operator said they couldn’t comment due to privacy laws.
But what about this: One of the tests said the test results are accredited by the College of American Pathologists.

CBS 2 reached out to College of American Pathologist (or CAP), which said that’s wrong, they’re not CAP accredited. CBS 2 was told a lab director would call back.

“Is there an oversight what happened to the oversight? Who’s responsible for this,” asked Reynolds.

CBS 2 took those questions Sebastian Hayto.

“There is not sufficient infrastructure or regulation around just collectors.”

He’s Chief Operating Officer at Kameo, a COVID-19 testing company that works with only labs that are CAP or COLA (Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation) certified. Basically, they’re an extra layer of scrutiny. He also said the majority or errors in the testing process occur in the collection.

“But still I expect to see the number of independent testing sites like you mentioned, I think mom and pops will come and go and hopefully there’s some consolidation,” Hayto said. “To make sure that there’s process and standards that are being met across across all of those different sites.”

A representative from the Express Medical Labs said in regards to the CAP accreditation, the company has made steps to become CAP certified and have passed two surveys. The company will be removing that language from their test results so as not to mistakenly misrepresent the labs credentials.

As for the mistake with Donald Reynold’s test, he acknowledged that it was during the peak of testing demand where they experienced unprecedented volumes — daily capacity is about 3,000 samples that can be processed in 24 hours.

Between December 25 and January 1, the volume was about 10,000 tests daily and that the volume may have contributed to errors. The company has at least 60 clients in the Chicago area that collect samples and sending them to their labs.

In the interest of transparency, Kameo is used by CBS 2 for COVID testing.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Has ‘Formally Passed The Omicron Peak’ As New COVID-19 Infections Decline, Hospitalizations Level Off, Top Doc Says; Cautious Optimism With Similar Trend Reported Statewide

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in Chicago, after surging to record levels in early January, the city’s top doctor announced Wednesday afternoon. “I am very, very pleased to say that we have formally passed the Omicron peak here in the city of Chicago,” Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday at City Hall. “However, we are a long way from being out of the woods, and it’s really important over these next few weeks and months that we continue to work hard on getting folks vaccinated, getting folks tested, continuing to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

No Changes To Chicago Travel Advisory; Every State Remains On The List For 3rd Week In A Row

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third week in a row, every state and territory in the U.S. is listed on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, and city officials said that won’t change next week, despite case rates leveling off or dropping in some areas. Daily case rates in an individual state or territory must fall below 15 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row to be removed from the list, and with no states or territories yet below that threshold, the Chicago Department of Public Health said there will be no changes to the advisory next week. COVID TRAVEL ADVISORY...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Can You Get Omicron More Than Once? Chicago's Top Doctor Answers

With the omicron variant leading to increased infections in people who previously had COVID-19, is it possible that someone who has an omicron case now could contract the same strain of the virus again?. The answer isn't exactly clear yet, according to public health experts. Chicago Department of Public Health...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites For COVID Shots Reopen In The Suburbs; ‘I Had Problems Getting My Shot At Other Places’

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an important tool in the fight against COVID-19: vaccines. And there’s a familiar place to get them. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from Forest Park outside the mass vaccination clinic that will be open indefinitely. This, after the Cook County Department of Health closed it and several others last summer. The parking lot here has been full all day, proof that there are still many people out there in need of shots. “It was definitely déjà vu all over again. Hard to believe we were doing this last year at exactly the same time.” Iliana Mora said this time...
FOREST PARK, IL
WBEZ

Who is dying of COVID-19 in Cook County? Black Chicagoans and 60-plus suburbanites.

The current record-breaking spike of COVID-19 cases in Illinois and the Chicago area, in particular, is being followed by a boom in deaths. COVID-19 deaths have risen dramatically since last month’s arrival of the omicron variant resulted in the pandemic’s highest level of infections — just as they did after an initial surge of cases in the first few months of the pandemic and a subsequent wave last winter. And once again, COVID-19 is claiming the lives of Black Chicagoans at staggering and disproportionate rates.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Questions COVID-19 Clinic After Receiving Results Before Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Omicron variant spreads in Illinois, demand for testing is soaring, too. But with greater testing come test results that are sometimes delayed and even inaccurate. One woman told CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek that her experience left her with questions about a testing clinic itself. When it comes to testing for COVID-19, most people are generally pleased to get a negative result. But Michelle Vanderlaan’s negative test result from a clinic in Berwyn raised a big red flag for her. Before taking a trip to see her elderly parents, Vanderlaan said she was excited to find same-day COVID testing appointments...
BERWYN, IL
WGN News

US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

COVID cases drop in Chicago, health officials continue to urge vaccines

CHICAGO - A pop-up vaccine clinic was one of the features of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Day events at Doolittle Elementary in Bronzeville. Organic Oneness, a grassroots, social justice organization specializing in healing and wellness, assembled 175 volunteers to participate in 20 service projects for the holiday. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘This Place Is Nasty’: Center For COVID Control Temporarily Shuts Down After Numerous Complaints

Editor’s Note: The original video that aired with this story showed a United Covid Control testing site instead of a Center for Covid Control testing center. The video online has been corrected. CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the nation’s largest COVID-19 testing companies, with nearly 50 locations in the Chicago area, announced it’s  closing down all its sites for a week. The Center for COVID Control said it’s retraining management and staff after a flood of complaints. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into those complaints and spoke with an employee who said he’s been speaking out for months about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

26 Citations Have Been Issued To 13 Chicago Businesses For Violating COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate — How Does Enforcement Work?

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s new proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandate for restaurants, gyms, and certain entertainment venues has resulted in 26 citations in a period of a week and a half. So how is it being enforced, and what has that enforcement looked like? CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been tracking this issue for weeks, and received new information from the city and county Wednesday. Posters and notices went up on every Chicago restaurant, gym, and entertainment venue serving food and drinks early this month, when the vaccination mandate went into effect on Monday, Jan. 3. We heard concerns from business...
CHICAGO, IL
x1071.com

UW Health’s Dr. Pothof answers questions about COVID-19 testing amid record hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. — There are now a record number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19. According to government data, this number is at more than 142,000 as of Sunday. Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-18 cases, there are still a lot of questions and confusion out there about testing. UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof spoke with News 3 Now to answer some of those questions.
MADISON, WI
Click2Houston.com

Lost results? Hidden fees? Your top COVID test questions answered

If you haven’t taken a COVID test recently, you probably know someone who has. We are answering some of your questions about COVID testing and what to look out for when you visit a testing site. From testing costs to worries about fake tests, it’s a growing concern in our area. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is your resource to get answers about suspicious COVID test concerns.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Chicago

Can Restaurants And Other Businesses Confiscate Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards? Officials Advise Against It

CHICAGO (CBS) — While checking COVID-19 vaccine cards, a restaurant employee told a CBS 2 staffer they’ve confiscated about 20 cards they believed to be fake while enforcing the city mandate. It got us thinking – how are they checking, and are private businesses that are charged with enforcing the city’s rules allowed to take away those cards? CBS 2’s Tara Molina, who has tracked this from the beginning, went right to the top with those questions. It’s a tough spot to be in for Chicago businesses, since there is no city technology in place to verify vaccination. So what should a business...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Order 4 Free, At-Home COVID Tests Right Now. Here’s How To Do It

CHICAGO — Any household in the United States can now order four free COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government has promised to provide 500 million at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans. It launched a website Tuesday where anyone can order four tests to be shipped to their home. Click here to order the tests.
CHICAGO, IL
