ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Omicron-caused staffing shortages force CVS, Walgreens to close some stores for weekend

By Gayle Ong, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsjCI_0dmFUvXm00

( The Hill ) – Two major U.S. drugstore chains, CVS and Walgreens, are closing some of their stores for the weekend because of staff shortages caused by so many workers becoming ill with the omicron variant of COVID-19, Reuters reports .

CVS has said that these weekend closures are only impacting a small number of its stores and that they are a temporary measure due to problems caused by the omicron variant in conjunction with the country’s staffing shortages.

“A tiny fraction of stores are temporarily closed on one or both days of the weekend to help address acute staffing issues amidst both the omicron surge and the workforce shortage affecting nearly every industry and company,” Mike DeAngelis, executive director of CVS Corporate Communications, told CNN .

CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

Walgreens also stated that the closures are impacting only 1 percent of the company’s 9,000 stores.

“It’s an extremely limited, case-by-case basis and not specific to any region or area, as we make every effort to staff and keep pharmacy open for our patients in the community,” said a Walgreens spokesperson to Reuters, adding that the company is working to ensure that additional staff were being provided to struggling stores to assist them.

The chief of staff at the American Pharmacists Association, Mitchel Rothholz, told CNN that the staffing pressures have been hitting pharmacies particularly hard due to their relationship with the health care industry.

White House says website for ordering free COVID test kits launches next week

Rothholz told CNN last month, “It’s a problem across the whole health care system, not just in pharmacy, but our members are dealing with this constantly now, because of the increased demand for testing as well as COVID vaccinations, people who are wanting to get the boosters or even getting their first doses.”

“Pharmacists have been doing testing, they’ve been administrating vaccines, monoclonal antibody infusion, there’s been a lot our system has relied on pharmacies to do,” Michael Hogue said.

Those are just some of the additional duties assigned to pharmacists during the pandemic. Michael Hogue, former president of the American Pharmacists Association, says the extra workload has led to burnout.

“When you add omicron on top of that situation, that definitely creates a problem,” Hogue said.

In a statement to KRON4, a Walgreens spokesperson says in part:

“This is extremely limited and on a store-by-store basis and not specific to any region or area, as we make every effort to staff and keep pharmacy open for our patients in the community,”

A CVS spokesperson says the store closures on one or both days of the weekend are temporary and in response to the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant as well as a nationwide staffing shortage.

“With this particular new variant, we are experiencing staffing shortages again,” Dr. Maria Lopez said.

Dr. Maria Lopez owns and runs the Mission Wellness Pharmacy in San Francisco. She is not surprised to hear of the big chains having to scale back.

“My 20 years of being a pharmacist I’ve never seen so many people stressed out,” Dr. Lopez said. “We’re tired. We’re working on the frontlines of the pandemic, pharmacists are providing a lot of vaccines in this country as well as the oral therapies that are newly out so it’s a lot of work for us.”

Walgreens and CVS did not say which stores in the Bay Area will be closed but pharmacists say with less staff, you may notice longer wait times at your local pharmacy.

“You may want to give your pharmacy a call and ask for your refills a little earlier than you normally would just so they have time to prepare them,” Hogue said.

“Just remember that we’re working on the frontlines and doing the best we can,” Dr. Lopez said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Starbucks drops vaccination requirement for employees

(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Starbucks announced this week that is dropping its policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The coffee giant’s move comes in response to last week’s United State Supreme Court ruling to block the Biden Administration from requiring businesses in the private sector to put vaccine mandates in place. Justices voted 6-3 against the Biden administration, saying only Congress has the authority to give the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Coronavirus
Food & Wine

Starbucks and McDonald's Are Shortening Store Hours Amid Staffing Shortages and Omicron Spikes

Unless you've been hiding under a rock — which, to be honest, not the worst idea these days — you're aware of staff shortages across the country. "The Great Resignation" and other pandemic factors have already reduced the workforce, and now, thanks to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, employees calling out sick is putting even more pressure on some companies.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Conversation U.S.

The omicron variant is deepening severe staffing shortages in medical laboratories across the US

Medical laboratory professionals form the backbone of health care and the public health system. They conduct some 13 billion laboratory medicine tests annually in the U.S. As of January 2022, these individuals had also performed more than 860 million COVID-19 tests and counting during the pandemic. Why should anyone care? Laboratory testing is the single highest-volume medical activity affecting Americans, and it drives about two-thirds of all medical decisions made by doctors and other health care professionals. Simply put, every time you enter a hospital or health care facility for care, your life is in the hands of a medical...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Pharmacy#Cdc#Omicron#Covid#Reuters#Cnn#Americans#N95#White House#Pharmacists
1310kfka.com

Some CO businesses forced to temporarily close as Omicron runs rampant

Omicron is everywhere right now – so much so that businesses beyond hospitals and schools are having trouble staying open due to staffing issues. Restaurants are being forced to temporarily close their doors, public transit is affected, and so are pharmacies, The Denver Post reported. Statewide, more than 10,000 people have tested positive for the virus every day last week. The state’s positivity rate stands at 28%. State health officials believe infection rates may be much higher; they estimate that between one in 10 people in the state are infected. Read more at https://www.denverpost.com/.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Overwhelmed pharmacies temporarily close amid staffing shortages

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Pharmacies across the country are overwhelmed with staffing issues because of COVID-19 outbreaks, as well as increased demand for testing and booster shots, and have reduced hours or are periodically closing. Walgreens and CVS are temporarily closing understaffed locations on weekends across several states, and other...
HEALTH
5newsonline.com

CVS, Walgreens temporarily shut some stores amid COVID surges, staffing issues

NEW YORK — As staffing shortages squeeze industries across the U.S., some Walgreens and CVS stores are limiting hours or temporarily closing. A Walgreens spokesperson said while the "vast majority" of the chain's stores are operating with normal business hours, omicron-fueled COVID surges have worsened staffing issues: "The ongoing labor shortage combined with the surge of COVID-19 cases has resulted in isolated instances in which we’ve had to adjust operating hours or temporarily close a limited number of stores."
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kswo.com

Covid spike causes hospitalizations, staffing shortages

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local hospitals in the area are seeing a surge of hospitalizations. This comes as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads across the nation and here in Oklahoma. As of Wednesday morning, Duncan Regional has 31 Covid patients and Comanche County Memorial had 37. Both hospitals said four...
LAWTON, OK
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy