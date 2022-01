On a glorious winter day last week, I followed the Great Miami River up to the Fitton Center in Hamilton to see a thought-provoking new exhibition. Dr. Saad Ghosn, professor emeritus of medicine at the University of Cincinnati and founder of SOS (Save Our Souls) Art, has curated “Human Rights: Derechos Humanos,” on view at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts through March 11. The project juxtaposes pairs of woodcut prints made by 12 artists in Cincinnati and 12 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

