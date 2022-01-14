ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanahan, Quinn bring painful past to 49ers-Cowboys meeting

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will always share the painful memory of coaching in the Super Bowl together with Atlanta five years ago.

49ers set to face Cowboys in NFC Wild Card

That’s when the Falcons lost to New England in overtime after infamously blowing a 28-3 lead in the second half.

The wild-card meeting Sunday between the 49ers and Cowboys will be the first postseason game involving both coaches since that crushing Super Bowl loss in Houston.

Quinn was Atlanta’s coach, and Shanahan was his offensive coordinator.

