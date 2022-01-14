ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont House advances multi-member district map despite concerns over representation and process

By Sarah Mearhoff
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeVpf_0dmFUOr900
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann. Photo by Riley Robinson/VTDigger

Legislators are moving forward with a plan to maintain Vermont’s multi-member House districts for the next 10 years — at least for now.

By a 32-90 vote Friday, the House rejected an amendment to the reapportionment bill, H.589 , that instead would have advanced a single-member map favored by the tri-partisan Legislative Apportionment Board. Reps. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, and Casey Toof, R-St. Albans Town, introduced the amendment.

Instead, the House chose to stick with the multi-member district map, as approved earlier this week by the House Government Operations Committee . The House is expected to vote again on the draft plan early next week.

Scheuermann was unable to attend Friday afternoon’s debate on the remote House floor, but Toof read comments on her behalf bemoaning the multi-member map, as well as the House committee’s decision to ignore the Legislative Apportionment Board’s recommendation.

“Frankly, I am surprised this kind of amendment is needed to advance the LAB-approved report and map,” Toof quoted Scheuermann as saying. “It is frustrating, Madame Speaker, that your Government Operations Committee has decided to advance a different map — one that was, in fact, taken up by the LAB twice but was denied by a majority of that board.”

Government operations committee members have tried to make clear that votes on the competing proposals are far from final. In a one-of-a-kind legislative process for the House, redistricting proposals require full approval by the House not once, but twice. In between the two votes, the committee can take testimony from any number of stakeholders and lawmakers, and the map can be edited.

Committee members have said that their intent in passing the alternative, multi-member map at this stage of the process is to allow boards of civil authority, citizens and stakeholders to consider both maps. (Boards of civil authority received the single-member map to consider last fall, when it was approved by the LAB.)

Rep. Barbara Murphy, I-Fairfax, though, said on the floor that she was concerned that Friday’s vote “puts an endorsement behind one version” of the map. She also favored the single-member map, saying it “serves the Vermonter the best.”

“I think it doesn’t always serve a sitting member — and I speak as someone who, with the majority report, would not be eligible to be a candidate for the majority of my constituents at this moment — but that isn’t what should be important,” she said. “What should be important is that the voice of the citizenry be heard.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances multi-member district map despite concerns over representation and process .

Comments / 1

Related
VTDigger

Jim Christiansen: Support equal legislative districts for all Vermonters

By law, House and Senate districts represent a specific number of people within an accepted deviation — not towns, counties or school districts. Vermonters casting more votes and having the ear of more elected representation than their neighbor based solely on their address is simply wrong. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Christiansen: Support equal legislative districts for all Vermonters.
RICHMOND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont House
VTDigger

State lawmakers review 4 changes to Burlington’s city charter

The proposed amendments to Burlington’s charter, which have already been approved by voters and are now before the Legislature, would expand the city’s authority to pass ordinances on housing, elections and energy regulation. Read the story on VTDigger here: State lawmakers review 4 changes to Burlington’s city charter.
BURLINGTON, VT
themissouritimes.com

Here are all the proposed maps House members suggested

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The House perfected a congressional redistricting map that seems to favor Republicans in a 6-2 manner Tuesday afternoon, striking down other proposals put forth on the floor. Two proposals, in particular, were drawn to give Republicans an additional edge in Washington — something conservatives and...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Town Square LIVE News

GOP bill to change civics curriculum stalls in committee

A Republican-backed measure that would require Delaware schools to teach that communism and totalitarianism conflict with freedom and democracy was shot down by the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 206, sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, would have required school districts and charter schools to provide instruction in comparative political ideology for students in tenth grade. The bill specifically ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Senate committee advances proposed congressional district map

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania congressional district map has cleared another hurdle in Harrisburg. The Senate State Government Committee passed the proposed map Tuesday, according to the panel's chairman, Republican Sen. David Argall. The map, which passed the state House last week, is similar to one submitted by former Lehigh...
HARRISBURG, PA
KFVS12

Missouri House members debate redistricting, pass original map

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri House of Representatives debated redistricting on the House Floor on Tuesday afternoon. This is something that is done once a decade. Representative Dan Shaul’s proposed ‘6-2′ map ultimately passed with no amendments. The ‘6-2′ map has six Republican districts and two Democratic districts. Some Republicans wanted to have a map with 7 Republican districts and one Democratic district.
MISSOURI STATE
VTDigger

Rep. Brian Cina: Decriminalize kratom; safer choices save lives

Vermont’s elected officials and health officials have the ability to help the state’s residents by decriminalizing kratom. The move would allow those suffering from addiction and chronic pain the ability to get safe, research-backed relief. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rep. Brian Cina: Decriminalize kratom; safer choices save lives.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont House set for hybrid return to the Statehouse next week

For now, the Senate is remote until Feb. 25, unless lawmakers in the 30-member chamber take action to change course. The Senate Rules Committee, which is next scheduled to meet Thursday, has decided to revisit the question on a weekly basis. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House set for hybrid return to the Statehouse next week.
MONTPELIER, VT
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on proposed Congressional District map

My observation of the proposed map of Congressional Districts shows a continuing disservice to myself and many other residents of the On Top of The World community. We have the dubious distinction of living in the 2nd U.S. Congressional District. Our community has long been ignored by our Representative in Congress. Too far from his main area of interest and thus too far from his concern.
OCALA, FL
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy