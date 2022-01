A woman from Aurora who went missing in late December may have been in Colorado Springs in early January. Aurora Police say 58 year old Lisa Dorsey was last seen December 28th at her home in Aurora. She was reported missing several days later. Aurora Police say there’s a chance she was in Colorado Springs and was in a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage. Authorities have recovered that vehicle, although they did not say where, and there’s no word on who owns that car.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO