Readers on Ice: Winter Reading Challenge

Here are three novels I recently loved, plus the next book on my list…. Matrix by Lauren Groff (September 2021) I finally picked up this bestseller — about an orphaned teenager who is kicked out of royal court and put in charge of a dark, cold, muddy abbey in England — after readers raved about it in the comments section. “I don’t know how to adequately recommend Matrix,” wrote Kate. “Not a single line is spoken by a man, it depicts the most beautiful female loves and friendships, and the women are all amazing. I read it in almost one sitting; it’s now tattooed on my soul.” The premise may sound dense, but the wild, poetic novel is a surprisingly funny page turner.

