Readers on Ice: Winter Reading Challenge

Nantucket Book Clubs is a new project created by Nantucket Book Partners (Mitchell’s and Bookworks) to connect and collaborate with the Nantucket community. The books to be featured were chosen by island nonprofits, businesses, and community members according to their missions and interests. The 2022 Book Clubs focus on grief, leadership, climate change, connection, community, diversity, and much more. All readers are welcome, both on-island and off-island, with zoom links and a virtual component possible.
Comments / 0