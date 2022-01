BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont National Guard soldier is being called a hero following the Christmas morning rescue of a family member. “It was family, so it was really an adrenaline-inducing situation, but I felt, we have a big rule that ‘your emergency is not my emergency’ and we were able to kind of step back and take a little bit bigger view of what was going on and try to limit the amount of people that were going to get hurt,” said Staff Sgt. John Hampson.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO