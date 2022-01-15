MLK prayer breakfast held at UCA

CONWAY, Ark. — Arkansans gathered Friday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a prayer breakfast at the University of Central Arkansas.

The annual event at the Ronnie Williams student center brought students, staff and state leaders together. The theme this year was “better together.”

“Regardless of race, ethnicity, if we work in unison, things will be better,” Angela Jackson, UCA director of the Office of Diversity and Community, said.

State Rep. Jamie Scott spoke at the MLK prayer breakfast today.

