Lil Wayne's Classic 'Sorry 4 The Wait' Mixtape Arrives On Streaming - With 4 New Songs

By Mark Elibert
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne’s 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait was an apology for fans looking for Tha Carter IV after various delays kept the album from dropping. More than a decade later, and Lil Wayne has put Sorry 4 The Wait on streaming services for the first time. Fans...

hiphopdx.com

