Presidential Election

New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A sweeping new Texas voting law that Republicans muscled through the Legislature last year over dramatic protests is drawing fire again, even before some of the most contentious restrictions and changes kick in ahead of the state’s first-in-the nation primary. Thousands of Texans...

Nevada Current

Jan. 6 panel renews attention on fraudulent election doc submitted by NV GOP members

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection is renewing interest in an illegitimate election certificate submitted by a group of Nevada Republicans following the 2020 presidential election. The illegitimate election document, which was submitted to Congress and the National Archives, attempted to award Nevada’s six electoral votes to Republicans Donald Trump and […] The post Jan. 6 panel renews attention on fraudulent election doc submitted by NV GOP members appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
San Antonio Current

Texas rejecting hundreds of vote-by-mail applications under restrictive GOP-backed law

Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballot applications ahead of the March 1 primary as they follow new procedures in the state's restrictive Republican-backed voting law, Reuters reports. "My friends, this is what voter suppression looks like," Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said at a Tuesday news conference...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: My mail ballot application was rejected. That’s no way to treat a citizen.

Regarding “New Texas elections law, decried as vote suppression, leads to record number of rejected mail ballot applications,” (Jan. 15): Facts: I am an elder voter and have lived in Texas for over 50 years. I completed and submitted a mail ballot application in accordance with the terms of application as I have done in past years. I received call that submission by driver’s license number, rather than last 4 digits of social security number, was insufficient. The reason given was that the new Texas law requires that you must submit the particular identification number that was on your original registration. The original registration number utilized is not on the voter registration card. The original registration number utilized is not reflected on the look-up data presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office when you verify that you are correctly registered to vote, which you may verify by using any of various criteria, including VUID/TDL/Other/and Date of Birth. The information presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office does not indicate which number was used when registered, which is required. The result is that every voter has to call the Texas Secretary of State to determine how to complete the vote by mail application. What nonsense. I am thankful that the Harris County elections office called, left a message and advised that I must use the last for four digits of social security and refile my application. This is no way to promote democratic voting rights. Citizens will react.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
CBS DFW

Dallas, Tarrant, Denton Counties Report New State Law Forces 40% Of Mail-In Ballot Applications To Be Rejected

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots for the March 1 Texas primary elections have been rejected by North Texas counties, according to local elections administrators who point to issues caused by a new state law. In many cases, they report voters are using an outdated form that doesn’t request a driver’s license or social security number, which are now required as part of the application. Voters, they report, are often not providing their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number, which are now required. CLICK HERE for the correct application. “I’m sure there are...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
vanceairscoop.com

Deadline to request absentee ballots by mail approaching

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — This will be the last week for voters to request absentee ballots by mail before the deadline for the Feb. 8 election. Applications must be received by the Garfield County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, according to a press release.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
fox7austin.com

Texas launches statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker for voters

AUSTIN, Texas - A statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker is now available for voters in Texas. Voters are required to provide their name, registration address, last four digits of their social security number, and either their driver's license number or DPS ID number. From there, voters can see if their application has been received and if it was accepted or rejected as well as if their ballot has been mailed to them, received by the early voting clerk, and accepted or rejected.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Per New State Law, Texas Weeds Out Hundreds Of Mail-In Ballot Applications

Hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots are being rejected by local election officials in keeping with the state's new election integrity law. The new law says absentee voters must include their driver's license number, their state ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their ballot applications. The rejected applications either lack this information or show a mismatch with the data the state has on file to verify voter ID. In Travis County, about half of the 700 applications have been rejected under the law.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Mail-in ballot applications being rejected at alarming rate, voting rights advocates say

Harris County, TX. – With the March 1 Primary Election about six weeks away, now is a good time to check the status of your mail-in ballot application. As next month’s deadline looms closer, voting rights advocates said confusion is leading to a large number of rejections. That agency, along with Harris County election officials, blame changes made by Senate Bill 1, which now requires voters to put their driver’s license or social security number on an application.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
santanvalley.com

Arizona senator proposing new bill to ban mail-in ballot elections

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is proposing to cost taxpayers more money and potentially suppress voter turnout by banning cities, towns and school boards from holding all mail-in ballot elections. Local government entities have decided to run many of its low turn-out and off-cycle elections this way because it's cheaper to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

