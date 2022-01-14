ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

NIC Safety Fest registration opens soon

By Will Wixey
 5 days ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College’s 14th annual Safety Fest is back to teach students on workplace safety.

The three-day event offers free safety training for general industries, mining, timber, manufacturing, construction, and more. The area’s best safety instructors gather to teach industry newcomers about workplace safety.

The event runs from February 23 to 25 at the NIC Workforce Training Center in Post Falls. Sign-ups open for the event on January 20.

The event will be held virtually and in-person this year. They offer over 60 classes at the event, including multiple OSHA safety courses. Students can learn how to operate scissor lifts, perform CPR, and practice ladder and platform safety.

“Safety Fest is also a great opportunity for industry employers and employees to network while learning the most up-to-date best practices for safety,” said NIC Workforce Training coordinator Colleen Hoffman.

You can find more information on the event here.

