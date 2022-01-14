Limited supply of COVID-19 Test Kits available at libraries, including Woodmont

Free rapid test kits are available at eight King County Libraries – including Woodmont – through a partnership with Public Health – Seattle & King County.

“Take the kit out of the library and test in a private location,” KCLS announced.

The kit includes simple instructions to self-administer the test.

Here’s more info from KCLS:

Where can I get a free COVID-19 rapid test?

A limited number of tests will be available at eight KCLS libraries:

You can pick up test kits during scheduled service hours, beginning January 14. Please call your library before visiting to check on current inventory.

How many tests can I take home?

Due to limited inventory, two test kits per household are available.

Do I need a library card to take a test home?

Tests are available to anyone visiting the library, while supplies last. No library card is needed.

Can I call and reserve a test?

The library will not reserve tests. Please call your library before visiting to check on current inventory, as supplies are limited.

Why are they not available at every library?

Public Health – Seattle & King County is providing a limited supply and there is not enough to distribute to every KCLS library.

Additional information