Movies

See The Trailer For The Upcoming Paramount Plus Movie, ‘The In Between’

fangirlish.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in the mood for something that is going to make us cry, hurt our heart, and make us want to rewatch it until all of our pain is cried out. What can we say, we’re sadist. We like to feel the pain. And we feel like...

fangirlish.com

fangirlish.com

We’re Crying at Leslie Grace as Batgirl, Okay? Crying.

Look, we had to stop a moment to compose ourselves after Leslie Grace tweeted a first look picture of herself in the Batgirl costume. Legit had to pause and breathe in so people wouldn’t see us crying. Because seeing her there, an icon for so many, and looking so beautifully herself was a lot to take in. And at the same time, not even close to enough.
MOVIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Revolver

'Jackass Forever': See Gnarly Final Trailer for New Movie

Mark your calendar! After COVID-related delays, the new Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, is finally coming. And bring the hype up to even more of a fever pitch, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and Co. have offered up a final trailer for the fourth big-screen installment in the brilliantly cringe-worthy, nausea-inducing and unrepentedly sophomoric stunt-prank movie franchise. Older but not at all wiser, most of the gang are back. Bam Margera, who was controversially fired from the production, is not. There are new cast members, including surfer, performer and YouTuber Sean "Poopies" McInerney. Guest stars: Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly and others. And, of course, many insane new pranks and stunts, a few of which landed Steve-O and a silver-haired Knoxville — the latter of whom has said that this will be his final installment of the series — in the hospital during filming. Watch above.
MOVIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

See ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ All Grown Up in Movie Coming to Paramount+

Holy Cornholio! Beavis and Butt-Head is returning to Paramount+ this year in a new feature film reboot, and the famous couch-dwellers are all grown up. The show’s creator Mike Judge shared a tweet on Tuesday confirming the brand new movie is coming in 2022. He also teased some early sketches of the aged-up Beavis and Butt-Head. Judge promised “a brand new movie and more” before noting there is “no exact date yet” as the iconic characters “need some time to get back in shape.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

STARZ Releases A New Shocking ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Trailer

Outlander season 6 is closer than we think! STARZ released the full trailer for season 6 and OMG!!!! It’s shocking and we can’t wait because the revolution is starting and that means Jamie will have to play both sides. Time to take a look!. As we discussed, the...
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Movies
New ‘Star Trek’ Release Dates for 2022

Trek fans have much to look forward to in 2022! We’ve just gotten release dates and renewal information for Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Which Trek are you most looking forward to? Get out your calendars, jot down these dates, and tune in to Paramount+!
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Hatching: Watch the Unsettling Trailer for the Upcoming Movie

Check out the terrifying trailer for Hatching, an upcoming movie about Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. Hatching premieres in Sundance virtually on January 22, 2022 and arrives in theaters and on digital/VOD April 29, 2022 from IFC Midnight.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Upcoming 2022 Movies That Could Be Breakout Hits

The pandemic put movie theaters into a year-long coma. Theaters filled up with a lot of established franchises in 2021 to make up for lost time and boost the box office. This year, however, looks to be more of a return to normalcy for theaters as there are fresher originals and potential blockbuster hits releasing in-between big tentpole franchise films.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Paramount Plus' 'Godfather' Series 'The Offer' Sets Premiere Date

Paramount+'s upcoming drama, The Offer, which dramatically charts the making of The Godfather, has set a premiere date. The 10-episode limited series, which features a star-studded cast led by Miles Teller, will drop its first three episodes Thursday, April 28 exclusively on Paramount+ streaming service, it was announced Tuesday. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Scream’ (2022) Review: From Ghostface with Love

Warning: Mild Scream (2022) spoilers may be ahead…Read the quotes in the final section at your own risk…. In 1996, Scream revitalized the slasher genre. In 2022, Ghostface has slashed up the playbook it all over again. When the original Scream movie released, a certain young teen, obsessed with...
MOVIES

