FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — City and state crews have been working all week before, during, and after the winter storm across the Triad to make sure roads are safe. They aren't the only ones though. One company in Kernersville, All Over Towing, is really living up to their name after the winter storm. Since it hit, they have been working non-stop trying to help as many people as they could.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO